WWE newcomer Kelsey Heather sent pulses racing with her latest Instagram share. The athlete shared her "mermaid audition" picture posing by the pool in a one-piece monokini. She also used the picture as a soft launch for her new hairstyle in the Summer as she preached body positivity.

Heather recently joined the WWE roster and is already making a name for herself, especially with her daring move of appearing in two rival companies' fights in one night! She's definitely one to watch.