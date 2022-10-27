Sabrina Carpenter is giving singer Britney Spears a run for her money on the schoolgirl outfit front. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter has been busy dancing on TikTok in a cute schoolgirl look, as she continues to gain followers on the platform. In a recent share, Sabrina showed off her figure and her sense of fun, as she and a pal busted out moves while goofing around. The Pennsylvania native might be making headlines as fans wonder if she's dating Dylan O'Brien, but this was all about the dancing.
Sabrina Carpenter Dances In A Sexy School Girl Outfit On TikTok
Getting Her Moves On
In a video shared with her 13.1 million followers, Sabrina was filmed in a tiny and frayed black denim skirt that she wore belted. The blonde added in a cropped and collared white shirt, also injecting major schoolgirl vibes from a checkered and cropped sweater in gray, yellow, and black.
Going both girly and sexy, Sabrina also wore her blonde locks down and with bangs, adding in warming makeup via rosy red blush, plus a sexy red lip.
Busy On Instagram, Too
Sabrina boasts way more fans on Instagram, where her fanbase sits at over 27 million. Here, the star has been busy promoting her new emails I can't send album, released on July 15 this year.
“It was all I wanted,” she revealed to GQ of her music career, this after confessing to being inspired by pop icons Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. “It was all my doing, and sure people might be like how did you know at that age? But I knew.”
Reality Check
Reflecting on life overall, she continued: "In this life people come and go and there's a lot of experiences that you go through that you wouldn’t have expected to see yourself having to deal with."
Of course, these days, with fame comes brand potential. Sabrina has released her "Sweet Tooth" fragrance, following in the footsteps of singers Britney and Ariana Grande, both of whom have released scents.
'Pure Confectionary'
Sabrina's scent is retailing online. "It’s pure confectionary joy: candied ginger and chocolate marshmallow envelop a milky vanilla center, on a bed of Chantilly cream. A scent so delicious, mouths will water; just sweet enough to feel a bit naughty," the website states, tempting fans to shop.
Sabrina's Instagram is followed by celebrities including socialite Paris Hilton, singer Madison Beer, and Swedish model Elsa Hosk. For more music updates, give her account a follow!