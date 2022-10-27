Ashley Roberts Stuns Wearing Nothing But Fishnet Stockings

Ashley Roberts is turning heads as she stuns in nothing but fishnet stockings. The Pussycat Dolls singer and dancer updated her Instagram with a daring take on the 2022 sheer trend in March, posting a gorgeous photo of herself topless, but staying classy as she also flaunted her toned legs. The Arizona-born hitmaker delighted her followers in the black-and-white photo, one quickly gaining a like from band co-member Nicole Scherzinger. The shot also came to celebrate Ashley turning 40.
Birthday Girl Looking Great
All smiles as she posed from a studio floor and with her legs crossed, Ashley grinned confidently for the camera, placing her arms and legs carefully to protect her modesty.
The blonde wore only a black pair of sheer stockings, although she also showed off her gym-honed arms and shoulders while sending out happy energy. The blonde wore a heavy bronzer as she drew attention to her face, also rocking her blonde locks down and with bangs. In a caption, she celebrated her birthday, writing: "PSA turning 40 is just the beginning 🤍 Can I get a 🙌🏼."
A 'Pretty Awesome Time'
The Buttons hitmaker has had the chance to reflect on her pop career, although it has also included reality TV with her appearance on the U.K. competition series Strictly Come Dancing.
"I was 19, really young, and I started singing and dancing in the Dolls in 2002. It was just a fun thing, a cool little underground thing to do, it wasn’t the pop group that everybody is familiar with. Then in 2003 we were signed and things really went up another level. As you know we had ‘Don’t Cha’ and Busta Rhymes was on that, that was pretty awesome," Roberts told The American.
Climbing The Ranks Fast
The Pussycat Dolls were just what everyone needed after The Spice Girls were winding down. Ashley explained how it was "zero to a hundred" after they signed their recording contract.
"Jimmy Iovine, the head of Interscope Records, was quite the man on top and he just made things happen. We had a good team behind us, a good machine," Ashley added.
Influencer In Demand
While Ashley boasts under 1 million Instagram followers, she is in demand when it comes to brand deals. She recently posted in a strapless dress while shouting out Quiz Clothing, where she boasts a collab and, just yesterday, urged fans to shop it and "fun outfits" for the holiday season.