Meghan Trainor literally "MADE YOU LOOK" as she stuns in a bright pink bodysuit while belting out a number. The 28-year-old singer has been enjoying performing live and showing off her figure, as she updates her fans on Instagram and gains plenty of likes in the process. The Massachusetts native posted for her 15 million followers recently, sharing a jazzy video in her snazzy look, also marking her appearance with Jimmy Fallon.
Meghan Trainor Stuns In Barbie Pink Bodysuit
Stuns While Performing On Jimmy Fallon
The blonde made it all pink as the footage showed her and the backup dancers all in the same color. Meghan flaunted her killer curves in a pantless and hot pink velour look, going long-sleeved and with a cut-out panel at the chest. She added in a matching belt to draw attention to her waistline, also flashing her legs throughout as she wore pink booties.
The too-cute look came accessorized via a coordinating pink headband - Trainor also sported plenty of pink blush and a pink lip to make girly queen Paris Hilton envious. Of course, the gloved trend rocked by mogul Kim Kardashian this year was also there.
'Made You Look'
In a caption, the singer told fans: "MADE YOU LOOK performance on the @fallontonight 💖is now on YouTube! Thank you to @charmladonna and @itztrinab for creating this beautiful vision #madeyoulook." She also tagged all of her dancers and glam, plus the wardrobe department. Fans have left over 160,000 likes - singer Nicole Scherzinger also dropped one.
Staying Body Positive
Meghan has made headlines for shutting down body shamers and embracing her size over the years. Back in 2015, the star was profiled by Elle, where she said that she didn't even feel that "plus-size" should be a word.
"I hate seeing when people blow up about a model because she has a little extra skin," Trainor told the magazine. "She looks so skinny and beautiful. I hate that it's like I have to be a big diva, but I like that we're talking about it, and those people are speaking up."
Boosting Her Body Confidence
The "All About That Bass" hitmaker even revealed some tricks she has for boosting her own body confidence. "Writing songs really helps. I think a big part of it is saying it out loud. I say, 'I look good today,' and I feel good. It really helps hearing it out loud," she added.
For more, give Meghan's Instagram account a follow!