Hailie Jade is stunning in a sheer and chainmail top to promote her 2022-commenced venture. The daughter to Grammy winner Eminem made headlines in the summer as she launched her Just A Little Shady podcast, one named after her dad's "Slim Shady" moniker and so far proving immensely popular. In a promo shot shared to her Instagram in August, Hailie stunned while rocking this year's sheer trend, showing off her figure and her style and gaining plenty of likes. Fans can't get enough of the PUMA influencer, especially now that she's opening up.
Eminem's Daughter Stuns In See-Through Chainmail Top
Stuns In Sheer Top To Promote Podcast
The photo showed the Michigan native all smiles as she went trendy in a top and pants look. Sitting amid her podcasting equipment and backed by a leafy wall with a collab pointing towards her podcast the Lollapalooza music festival, Hailie flaunted her fit figure in a silver chainmail top, one flashing some skin, plus a bra worn beneath.
The popular social media star added in faux leather pants in black, plus a chunky pair of black boots as she raised one arm up near her head. A casual ponytail kept things low-key, with Hailie also rocking a discreet face of makeup.
Exciting News
In a caption, Hailie wrote: "The first ever traveling podcast episode for the just a little shady podcast is out today at 3pm EST 🎉 hopefully this is just the beginning ✈️💕."
Hailie joins the list of celebrities now running a podcast; doing the same are model Ashley Graham, reality star Savannah Chrisley, plus newbie and model Emily Ratajkowski. Hailie hosts her podcast with her childhood best friend Brittany Ednie. Off the bat, the podcast made Rolling Stone's headlines.
Opening Up On Childhood
In the first episode, Hailie recalled being a kid and growing up with the best-selling artist of the 2000s as a father.
"I vividly remember being in your kitchen,” Ednie told Hailie, “And you were like, ‘Do you wanna come on the tour bus?’ … And I was like, ‘What’s a tour bus?’ And somebody was with us and they were like, ‘Hailie Jade, not everyone knows what a tour bus is!’” Hailie is notoriously private about her father and does not feature him on her social media.
'In The Works' A While
Hailie announced her podcast back in June, posing with a mic and telling her followers that the project was in the works for some time and shard just how excited she was for her first episode to launch.