Lili Reinhart was the Face of the Future honoree at Max Mara's Women in Film L.A. Gala on Oct. 26. She attended the event in a cropped top and maxi skirt combo.

The actress made the news last summer after her outburst against Kim Kardashian's extreme beauty standards at the MET Gala, alienating her from many of her peers and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

However, she's come to terms with her difference and is ready to face the industry following the end of Riverdale.