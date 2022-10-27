Paige VanZant is showing off her MMA fighter body in a cheeky bikini. The former WWE star, now signed to All Elite Wrestling, proved she's got both muscles and curves in an Instagram share posted six days ago, one thrilling her 3 million+ fans and getting plenty of likes. Paige was outdoors, in her element, and proving that despite being October, it's always bikini season.
AEW's Paige VanZant Flaunts Booty In Cheeky Bikini
Stunning In Skimpy Bikini Showoff
In a small gallery, Paige flaunted her fit figure from a backyard and amid lush greenery, also backed by a house with French windows. The blonde sizzled as she went sans bra beneath a sweater-like top in cream - while she was fairly covered up top, it was a different story down below.
Paige also rocked tiny and string bikini bottoms that showed off her gym-honed thighs, with anyone swiping seeing her strike a profile pose while showing off her backside. In the final slide, the bare-knuckle boxer posed back to the camera for a very cheeky rear view in her white swimwear.
Getting Salty In Her Caption
Paige is known for working her captions as well as she can for the camera. The athlete took to hers, writing: "I like my margaritas with salt." Fans have left her over 92,000 likes.
Paige has been making headlines, both for her ring activity and her promotional content. Earlier this year, the star was snapped up by The Chicken Pound to promote its meal prep delivery kits, and she even posed poolside and in a bikini while announcing the exciting news.
All About The Chicken
Posing with chopsticks as she fueled up on protein, Paige wrote: “I am so excited to announce that I’ve partnered with @thechickenpound to help me get ready for my upcoming @bareknucklefc fight!!!” adding: “Making meal prepping and getting in shape SO much easier and tastier!! 🐓 Give them a follow and check out their website for orders, recipes and so much more!!!”
Shouting Out OnlyFans
Paige does have her exclusive racy content site, but she's also been shouting out adult platform OnlyFans. "Go from ringside to poolside with BKFC pro @paigevanzant! 🤜 Snag the most exclusive tickets in town on OnlyFans. #WelcomeToOnlyFans," she recently wrote on Instagram.
Also on OnlyFans are celebrities including rapper Cardi B, reality star Larsa Pippen, and model Amber Rose. Paige is a regular with the swimwear action, so stay tuned for her next sizzling post here!