Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian had a quite memorable moment at the recently concluded Tiffany's & Co Lock Event in Los Angeles. While the pair stole the show with their unique sense of style and fashion choice, they cozied up and posed for some snapshots. Hailey and Kardashian's moment together was quite pleasing, but it also alluded to a recent media fracas that awkwardly connected them.
Hailey Bieber Poses In See-Through Dress With Kim Kardashian
Bieber Gave A Show
The fashion model, who never runs out of Instagram fashion content, opted for a bold look, slipping her svelte figure into a floor-length mesh dress that outlined her body and displayed a generous amount of her enviable form. Hailey stood tall showing off her black lingerie, toned abs, and graceful limbs. She let her shoulder-length honey-brown hair down while parting the luminous volume down the middle. The 25-year-old sported a stylish neckpiece, and a chunky silver bracelet while cladding her feet in strappy black sandals.
Kardashian's Glam Was A Contrast
Although the 42-year-old and Hailey matched in their all-black glam, Kardashian's attire was a sharp contrast from Biber's daring mesh dress. The mom-of-four clad her trim and petite body in a figure-hugging tank top tucked into black leather pants. She then draped a large floor-length coat over the outfit while doing off the faux fur lining. The SKIMS founder carried off a charismatic air by completing her look with a pair of chunky boots and a bold entwined neckpiece. Kardashian styled her bleached blonde dressed in a sleek low bun while rocking nude makeup.
She and Hailey looked to be having a good time in each other's company as they presented poses for the camera. They also posed for some snaps with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot who appeared in a stunning red vision.
Bieber's Face-Off With Kanye West
Days before Hailey and Kardashian reunited at the Sunset Tower Hotel, she had quite a spat with Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West. Hailey had joined a host of celebrities who condemned Kanye's White Lives Matter actions. In response, he made snide remarks about her undergoing a nose job, which Hailey had denied many times in the past. He also made a caricature of her birth surname, Baldwin by referring to her as "Baldloose." This has since caused a rift between him and Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber.
More Spotlight Reunions From Hailey
Hailey and Kanye's social media spat did not stop her from being graceful to his ex-wife, and fans got to see her display the exemplary act at an earlier time. This had been during her appearance at the Academy Museum Gala where she made headlines with music star Selena Gomez. The duo warmed up to each other for some snaps while putting a finality to the age-long rumored feud between them.
For a long time, Gomez's fans were of the opinion that Hailey was a catalyst in the former's broken relationship with Justin. However, this has been laid to rest as Hailey clarified that she was not in the picture at the time.