Hailey Bieber Poses In See-Through Dress With Kim Kardashian

Although the 42-year-old and Hailey matched in their all-black glam, Kardashian's attire was a sharp contrast from Biber's daring mesh dress. The mom-of-four clad her trim and petite body in a figure-hugging tank top tucked into black leather pants. She then draped a large floor-length coat over the outfit while doing off the faux fur lining. The SKIMS founder carried off a charismatic air by completing her look with a pair of chunky boots and a bold entwined neckpiece. Kardashian styled her bleached blonde dressed in a sleek low bun while rocking nude makeup.

She and Hailey looked to be having a good time in each other's company as they presented poses for the camera. They also posed for some snaps with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot who appeared in a stunning red vision.