Noah Cyrus Stuns In See-Through Lace Bodysuit

Noah Cyrus is stunning as she embraces the biggest fashion trend of 2022. The 22-year-old Grammy nominee wowed fans as she updated her Instagram just under a week ago, posting figure-flaunting photos and videos of herself sizzling in a sheer bodysuit. The "July" singer has been making headlines for performing live, and this post honored another gig. Noah had been in Brooklyn, and it looks like the crowd appreciated the performance - even fans not attending sent the thumbs-up.

Stunning In See-Through Look

Noah Cyrus
Getty | Jay L. Clendenin

Thrilling her 6.2 million followers, Noah opened with an edgy shot of herself by a wall rail and backed by glossy and dark mosaic tiling. The songstress angled her booty a little while in fishnet and holed black stockings, as she modeled a gothic and embellished black bodysuit that was sheer. Noah continued the color palette by rocking black hair and also showing off her tattoos a little. There was more as fans swiped, though.

More Stunning Looks

Noah Cyrus
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Noah then shared some moments from her gig. The sister to Miley Cyrus was snapped at a standing mic while belting out a number, here showing some chest in the same outfit. She also opted for long sleeves, plus a wine-colored manicure for some glam.

Drawing attention to her hips and legs, Noah also included a snap that cut off below the head - it looked like she wanted fans to check out her outfit even more. "Thank you brooklyn," she wrote in a caption, with fans leaving over 230,000 likes. Also leaving a like was socialite Paris Hilton.

Thanking Fans For Support

Noah Cyrus
Getty | Rob Kim

Noah hasn't always had it easy as fans have trolled her in the past. Earlier this year, she showed that she's grateful for the ones who have stuck by her, via a July Twitter post.

"Thank you a million times .. all of the love and support i’ve gotten over this past week has been overwhelming .. i love and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. i hope you’re loving the new music and Ready To Go as much as i do .. more music soon," she wrote.

Mentioning The Family

Noah Cyrus
Getty | Steve Granitz

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus has also been name-dropping members of her famous family on Instagram, sharing how grateful and happy to get home following her sold-out show in Nashville. She went on to say:

"Thank you to my big brothers @braisonccyrus and @tracecyrus for joining me on stage i love you both more than you’ll ever know 🤍🤍."

