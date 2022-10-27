Rob Gronkowski Once Asked Tom Brady An Unusual Favor Before A Photoshoot

Throughout his incredible career, Rob Gronkowski proved to be a gifted athlete and a physical specimen every single time he was on the gridiron.

He was a force to be reckoned with on the open field, a guy who could make acrobatic catches and take off at full speed despite his size and weight. His God-given traits made him one of the most dominant and impactful tight ends of all time, even despite all the major injuries.

That's why it's kind of shocking to know that back in the day, 'Yo Soy Fiesta' was kind of insecure about his body.