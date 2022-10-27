Rob Gronkowski Once Asked Tom Brady An Unusual Favor Before A Photoshoot

Rob Gronkowski Tom Brady
Throughout his incredible career, Rob Gronkowski proved to be a gifted athlete and a physical specimen every single time he was on the gridiron.

He was a force to be reckoned with on the open field, a guy who could make acrobatic catches and take off at full speed despite his size and weight. His God-given traits made him one of the most dominant and impactful tight ends of all time, even despite all the major injuries.

That's why it's kind of shocking to know that back in the day, 'Yo Soy Fiesta' was kind of insecure about his body.

Brady Comes To Rescue

Back in 2016, Gronk was selected to appear on GQ's cover. It was a major step in his career, so he wanted everything to be perfect.

That's why he reached out to Tom Brady all out of the blue to make sure he was in top shape. They went out and worked out in inclement weather, running routes and completing passes for hours.

That's all it took for Gronk to get the confidence boost he needed ahead of the biggest photoshoot of his career.

He Needed A Self-Esteem Boost

Brady didn't hesitate to go out there and risk injury or illness to give his friend and teammate a hand. Although, in hindsight, the seven-time Super Bowl champion believes he just needed an ego boost:

“He was ready for his photo shoot because of one day of the two of us working out together,” said Brady. “You know it was good execution, but I think for him it was more important that he felt like he was shredded."

They Were A Deadly Duo

Gronk emerged with the Patriots and took over Aaron Hernandez's spot as their leading tight end. He developed instant chemistry with Brady on and off the gridiron, becoming one of the deadliest duos in recent history.

Together, Brady and Gronk led the Patriots to three Super Bowl wins. Then, he came out of retirement to join Brady in Tampa and win another one.

Brady Could Use His Favor Back

So, now that the Bucs have been hurt by multiple injuries and mediocre offensive play, Brady could definitely ask for that favor back and beg Gronk to pad up for another final run.

Gronkowski retired shortly before the start of the season but didn't shut the door on potentially making another comeback somewhere down the line.

Maybe, all he needs is another workout session in the pouring rain.

