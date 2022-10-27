Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Light On Mental Health With Eye-Catching Crop Tops

Megan Thee Stallion close up
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Entertainment
chisom

To offer support and options for mental health care for both the Black community and LGBTQ+ individuals of color, Megan Thee Stallion has developed a new website called Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too. It seems Megan has been working on more than just that, though! She teased her admirers two days ago, asking, "Hotties y’all ready for something super cute? 💞" Now, with her most recent post, she drops the bomb with adorable images of her rocking wicked crop tops while teasing that they are accessible on the website.

The Latest

This Sarah Gadon Horror Movie Is Killing It On Netflix

Anne Hathaway And Nicholas Galitzine Share A Steamy Kiss On The Set Of 'The Idea Of You'

Rob Gronkowski Once Asked Tom Brady An Unusual Favor Before A Photoshoot

'The Most Saltiest Guy': NBA Fans React To Shaquille O’Neal Clapping Back At Charles Barkley On Live TV

'Just Frustration': Devin Booker Speaks Up After Heated Argument With 4x NBA Champion

Megan Releases Mersh Crop Tops For Baddies

Megan Thee Stallion in a pink dress
Getty | Robert Kamau

The 27-year-old made her merchandise debut in the loveliest manner possible by sporting a few of them in a carousel photo that has since been uploaded to her account. In the photo. she's wearing a bandeau black crop top with a pink heart and the words "bad anxiety" in the first photo. She wore subtle makeup, some vintage hoops, and a blue shoulder bag. The penultimate slide features a pink top from her collection with the statement, "Bad B*tches Have Bad Days," and a rainbow design on the front. In the other slide, she presented a full version of her outfit, but this time she switched things up with a crochet bucket hat.

Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

By Ashabi Azeez

Megan's Mental Health Journey

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in two-piece
Getty | MEGA

Since beginning therapy after losing her parents, Megan has been very open about her mental health journey. She also had promised her parents that she would graduate from college, which she completed last year. The rapper has also never been afraid to exhibit her vulnerability and discuss her difficulties, teaching generations of Black women that it's normal to suffer from time to time and that you don't always need to have everything together.

The rapper discussed her mental health and keeping a positive outlook despite difficulties in an interview she gave last fall to actress Taraji P. Henson for her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind With Taraji.

“I feel like right now mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have…when I was Megan, and I wasn’t as criticized and under such a magnifying glass as I am now,” she said. 

Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Megan And Pardison Celebrate 2nd Anniversary

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in black dress
Getty | Taylor Hill

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine, are celebrating two years together as they took to their respective account to celebrate.

It was rumored that for their second anniversary, Pardi went all out for his lady as he treated her to a lavish dinner at trendy New York restaurant Brooklyn Chop House Times Square.

Megan Releases Hottieween

Megan Thee Stallion in purple top
Getty | Kevin Winter

Megan Thee Stallion is well-known for being a major fan of popular culture. She dresses up in an anime costume on stage, her music videos, like the one for "Sweetest Pie," are full of horror themes, and her social media posts are all about her passion for the genre.

While we wait impatiently for her film debut, Megan Thee Stallion shows off her talent for horror in short films that advertise her yearly Hottieween celebration. The Masked Slasher, this year's short film, is presented here.

Read Next

Must Read

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

This Laurence Fishburne Crime Thriller Movie Is Trending On Netflix

Meet Henry Frye, Dakota Fanning's Boyfriend

Bodybuilding Legend Jay Cutler 'Hated' His Family For Their Strict Schedule That Conflicted With His 'Popular Image'

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.