Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Light On Mental Health With Eye-Catching Crop Tops

Since beginning therapy after losing her parents, Megan has been very open about her mental health journey. She also had promised her parents that she would graduate from college, which she completed last year. The rapper has also never been afraid to exhibit her vulnerability and discuss her difficulties, teaching generations of Black women that it's normal to suffer from time to time and that you don't always need to have everything together.

The rapper discussed her mental health and keeping a positive outlook despite difficulties in an interview she gave last fall to actress Taraji P. Henson for her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind With Taraji.

“I feel like right now mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have…when I was Megan, and I wasn’t as criticized and under such a magnifying glass as I am now,” she said.