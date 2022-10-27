To offer support and options for mental health care for both the Black community and LGBTQ+ individuals of color, Megan Thee Stallion has developed a new website called Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too. It seems Megan has been working on more than just that, though! She teased her admirers two days ago, asking, "Hotties y’all ready for something super cute? 💞" Now, with her most recent post, she drops the bomb with adorable images of her rocking wicked crop tops while teasing that they are accessible on the website.
Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Light On Mental Health With Eye-Catching Crop Tops
Megan Releases Mersh Crop Tops For Baddies
The 27-year-old made her merchandise debut in the loveliest manner possible by sporting a few of them in a carousel photo that has since been uploaded to her account. In the photo. she's wearing a bandeau black crop top with a pink heart and the words "bad anxiety" in the first photo. She wore subtle makeup, some vintage hoops, and a blue shoulder bag. The penultimate slide features a pink top from her collection with the statement, "Bad B*tches Have Bad Days," and a rainbow design on the front. In the other slide, she presented a full version of her outfit, but this time she switched things up with a crochet bucket hat.
Megan's Mental Health Journey
Since beginning therapy after losing her parents, Megan has been very open about her mental health journey. She also had promised her parents that she would graduate from college, which she completed last year. The rapper has also never been afraid to exhibit her vulnerability and discuss her difficulties, teaching generations of Black women that it's normal to suffer from time to time and that you don't always need to have everything together.
The rapper discussed her mental health and keeping a positive outlook despite difficulties in an interview she gave last fall to actress Taraji P. Henson for her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind With Taraji.
“I feel like right now mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have…when I was Megan, and I wasn’t as criticized and under such a magnifying glass as I am now,” she said.
Megan And Pardison Celebrate 2nd Anniversary
Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine, are celebrating two years together as they took to their respective account to celebrate.
It was rumored that for their second anniversary, Pardi went all out for his lady as he treated her to a lavish dinner at trendy New York restaurant Brooklyn Chop House Times Square.
Megan Releases Hottieween
Megan Thee Stallion is well-known for being a major fan of popular culture. She dresses up in an anime costume on stage, her music videos, like the one for "Sweetest Pie," are full of horror themes, and her social media posts are all about her passion for the genre.
While we wait impatiently for her film debut, Megan Thee Stallion shows off her talent for horror in short films that advertise her yearly Hottieween celebration. The Masked Slasher, this year's short film, is presented here.