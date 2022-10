Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most popular and renowned athletes in NBA history.

His larger-than-life persona, never-ending media exposure, and his talents on the court make him a guy that's not easily forgotten or ignored.

Notably, it's been that way since before he entered the NBA, as he was already turning a lot of heads during his brief stint with the LSU Tigers, earning the right to be the first-overall pick of the 1992 draft.