Gal Gadot Sizzles In Stunning Backless Red Dress

The 37-year-old looked exquisite as she joined other celebrities at the Tiffany & Co Lock event on October 26th. The actress sizzled in a red dress with ruffled backless detail. Gadot has sizzled in backless dresses before but the scarlet dress tops the cake. The figure-hugging dress displayed her captivating physique.

The front of the dress went all the way up, covering her neckline. The actress then accessorized with gold bracelets on both wrists and gold stud earrings. She styled her brunette hair up and added simple makeup to complete the look. The Red Notice actress looked chic and sophisticated as usual.