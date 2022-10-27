Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot turned heads in a recent star-studded event, as she ditched her Wonder Woman suit for something equally arresting. The star showed up rocking a gorgeous backless red dress that accentuated her ever-emanating elegance. The actress has stunned in various backless dresses over the years and she continues to serve the hot look. She once again sent fans into a frenzy with her captivating outfit.
Gal Gadot Sizzles In Stunning Backless Red Dress
Can't Go Wrong In Red!
The 37-year-old looked exquisite as she joined other celebrities at the Tiffany & Co Lock event on October 26th. The actress sizzled in a red dress with ruffled backless detail. Gadot has sizzled in backless dresses before but the scarlet dress tops the cake. The figure-hugging dress displayed her captivating physique.
The front of the dress went all the way up, covering her neckline. The actress then accessorized with gold bracelets on both wrists and gold stud earrings. She styled her brunette hair up and added simple makeup to complete the look. The Red Notice actress looked chic and sophisticated as usual.
Gorgeous Look In Zebra-print Dress
The DC icon took to Instagram to share her look at Veuve Clicquot's 250th anniversary on October 25th. The picture showed the Wonder Woman actress looking mesmerizing in a zebra-print midi-dress. The spaghetti strap dress had a scoop neck and lower back. She styled her wavy brunette hair down.
It was parted in half with one side coming to her face and the other tucked behind her ears. In the picture, Gadot posed with a hand on her waist. She looked back at the camera with a gorgeous smile plastered on her face. A lot of fans dashed to the comment section with love emojis.
Gadot Shows Pride In Her Jewish Heritage
On October 25th, the Death on the Nile actress expressed her pride in her Jewish heritage. The actress posted a selfie on social media to flaunt her heritage. This was amid celebrities speaking up against Kanye West's recent anti-semitic comments. The 45-year-old rapper shared anti-semitic hate speech on his social media.
Gadot took to Instagram and Twitter to send a message against anti-semitism. The selfie showed the actress wearing a necklace. The necklace had a pendant in the shape of a Star of David, which is a symbol of Judaism and Jewish identity. The former Miss Israel captioned the post "Proud" and added an emoji that represents the Star of David.
Other Reactions To The Anti-Semitic Sentiments
A lot of people have reacted to West's recent anti-Semitic comments on social media. Adidas is not left out of commenting on his posts. On October 25th, Adidas announced the longtime partnership with West would be terminated. A statement was also released on Tuesday. It stated Adidas does not tolerate hate speech or antisemitism.
The sportswear company added that the rapper's actions violate what the company stands for. This includes values of diversity, fairness, mutual respect, and inclusion. The company further stated that after a lot of consideration, "Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."