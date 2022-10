To say that the Green Bay Packers have had a tough start to the season would be an understatement.

The team has regressed drastically from last season. They've dropped three consecutive games for the first time since 2019 when they fired Mike McCarthy, and things won't get any easier when they play the Buffalo Bills as double-digit underdogs.

Notably, this will be the first time Aaron Rodgers is a double-digit underdog since becoming a full-time starter.