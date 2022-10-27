Kim Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress On Her Birthday

Kim Kardashian close up
Getty | Frazer Harrison

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kim Kardashian is stunning as the birthday girl while rocking the biggest fashion trend of 2022. The makeup mogul and reality star is now 42, and her birthday look was another flawless style display. In an Instagram post shared with her army of followers this week, the Hulu star posed with her famous sisters while showing off her birthday look - of course, Kim also made a display of her recent 21-pound weight loss. It looks like Kim is looking better than ever!

The Latest

Dwayne Johnson Outranks Arnold Schwarzenegger In This Surprising Bodybuilding Aspect

'Shocked And Angry': Woman Wonders If She's A Jerk For Leaving BF's Parents' Home After They Asked Her To Pay For Dinner

TikToker Goes Viral For Claiming That Pizza Hut Doesn't Wash Their Dirty Pans

Tobin Bell Is Back As Jigsaw In 'Saw 10'

'Death Becomes Her' Remake: Are Anne Hathaway And Kate Hudson Teaming Up Again?

Stuns In Sheer Birthday Dress

Kim Kardashian close up
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Posting for her 332 million fans, the queen bee of reality TV dazzled as she opted for a fully sheer and strapless white dress covered in lacy embellishments. Protecting her modesty as she flashed a black bra and high-waisted briefs beneath her dress, Kim drew attention to her tiny waist and toned legs, also flaunting her gym-honed arms.

Kim wore a full face of glowing makeup complete with a rosy frosted lip, also rocking her blonde locks down and with dark roots showing. She posed with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner. In a caption, Kim wrote: "Birthday love."

Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

By Ashabi Azeez

Pushing Forward With Business

Kim Kardashian
Getty | MEGA

Fans have left over 2 million likes. Kim definitely achieved more at 41 than she has done in (perhaps) all other years of her life. After closing down her KKW Beauty brand, she launched her SKKN by Kim skincare brand, expanded her SKIMS empire, and even founded a private equity firm. She also enjoyed a nine-month relationship with now-ex Pete Davidson.

Kim has been opening up on the business side of things. "What I've learned with Skims is that it's really a product-based brand, it's not really a celebrity brand, in my eyes," Kardashian Allure this year.

Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

No Age Limits

Kim Kardashian
Getty | Stefanie Keenan

Kim seems to have applied a savvy approach to widening her market audience. Her products aren't just for 20- or 30-somethings, she stressed the importance of not having an age cap on it and leaving it open to really mature skin.

"I gave my grandma all the samples, I gave a focus group of people that were my friends that are my age to my cousin who's my mom's age, to see how everyone felt about the line," the former E! star added.

Living Single Life

Kim Kardashian
Getty | MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin

Kim dated comedian and actor Pete after her 2021 split from rapper Kanye West. While the relationship was super hot, it's over now. Stay tuned for who Kim might date next!

Read Next

Must Read

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

This Laurence Fishburne Crime Thriller Movie Is Trending On Netflix

Meet Henry Frye, Dakota Fanning's Boyfriend

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

'Nothing Could’ve Prepared Me For What I Just Saw': What Happened To This Dunkin' Donut?

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.