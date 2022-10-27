Kim Kardashian is stunning as the birthday girl while rocking the biggest fashion trend of 2022. The makeup mogul and reality star is now 42, and her birthday look was another flawless style display. In an Instagram post shared with her army of followers this week, the Hulu star posed with her famous sisters while showing off her birthday look - of course, Kim also made a display of her recent 21-pound weight loss. It looks like Kim is looking better than ever!
Kim Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress On Her Birthday
Stuns In Sheer Birthday Dress
Posting for her 332 million fans, the queen bee of reality TV dazzled as she opted for a fully sheer and strapless white dress covered in lacy embellishments. Protecting her modesty as she flashed a black bra and high-waisted briefs beneath her dress, Kim drew attention to her tiny waist and toned legs, also flaunting her gym-honed arms.
Kim wore a full face of glowing makeup complete with a rosy frosted lip, also rocking her blonde locks down and with dark roots showing. She posed with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner. In a caption, Kim wrote: "Birthday love."
Pushing Forward With Business
Fans have left over 2 million likes. Kim definitely achieved more at 41 than she has done in (perhaps) all other years of her life. After closing down her KKW Beauty brand, she launched her SKKN by Kim skincare brand, expanded her SKIMS empire, and even founded a private equity firm. She also enjoyed a nine-month relationship with now-ex Pete Davidson.
Kim has been opening up on the business side of things. "What I've learned with Skims is that it's really a product-based brand, it's not really a celebrity brand, in my eyes," Kardashian Allure this year.
No Age Limits
Kim seems to have applied a savvy approach to widening her market audience. Her products aren't just for 20- or 30-somethings, she stressed the importance of not having an age cap on it and leaving it open to really mature skin.
"I gave my grandma all the samples, I gave a focus group of people that were my friends that are my age to my cousin who's my mom's age, to see how everyone felt about the line," the former E! star added.
Living Single Life
Kim dated comedian and actor Pete after her 2021 split from rapper Kanye West. While the relationship was super hot, it's over now. Stay tuned for who Kim might date next!