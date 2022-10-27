Anne Hathaway And Nicholas Galitzine Share A Steamy Kiss On The Set Of 'The Idea Of You'

The Idea of You, a Prime Video movie based on Robinne Lee's best-selling contemporary love novel of the same title, will star Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts). The movie, produced by Anne, will also star Academy Award-nominee Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, and Jordan Aaron Hall.

The film's production started this October, and there is so much evidence of this already. On Sunday, October 23, in Savannah, Georgia, the two actors were seen filming the movie's nighttime scenes alongside a small group of crew members.

