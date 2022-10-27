Anne Hathaway And Nicholas Galitzine Share A Steamy Kiss On The Set Of 'The Idea Of You'

Anne Hathaway close up
Getty | Theo Wargo

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

The Idea of You, a Prime Video movie based on Robinne Lee's best-selling contemporary love novel of the same title, will star Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts). The movie, produced by Anne, will also star Academy Award-nominee Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, and Jordan Aaron Hall.

The film's production started this October, and there is so much evidence of this already. On Sunday, October 23, in Savannah, Georgia, the two actors were seen filming the movie's nighttime scenes alongside a small group of crew members.

Keep scrolling for more of the scene.

The Latest

This Sarah Gadon Horror Movie Is Killing It On Netflix

Rob Gronkowski Once Asked Tom Brady An Unusual Favor Before A Photoshoot

'The Most Saltiest Guy': NBA Fans React To Shaquille O’Neal Clapping Back At Charles Barkley On Live TV

'Just Frustration': Devin Booker Speaks Up After Heated Argument With 4x NBA Champion

Aaron Rodgers Looks Forward To Facing A Particular Bills' WR Who Barely Plays

Anne And Nicholas Share A Steamy Kiss

Anne was seen sporting a trench coat, and a black purse in the photos. Nicholas, on the other hand, wore all-black clothing. He was pictured leading Anne into a shadowy passageway, where they shared a passionate kiss. During their steamy kiss, he tenderly held her face in his hands. 

This will be the first of many intimate experiences between Anne and Nicholas, who play Sophie and Hayes, respectively, in the movie.

Anne was also pictured filming extra sequences for the movie earlier in the day while wearing a floral skirt and a blue jacket.

Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

By Ashabi Azeez

Synopsis Of 'The Idea Of You'

The Idea of You centers around the life of Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother who is trying to get over her husband leaving her for a younger woman. After taking their 15-year-old daughter to Coachella in his place when he decided not to attend, Sophie came across the 24-year-old lead singer of the biggest boy band in the world. When they discover they are compatible, they start a quick romance that profoundly alters Sophie's life and relationships—for better and worse.

Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Could Harry Styles Be The Inspiration Behind The Romantic Novel?

Considering the plot of the movie, which is the same as the novel, E News states that fans assume Harry Styles was the inspiration for the romance novel. This is because Hayes, who is a young British musician and the lead singer of his band, is similar to the former member of One Direction, who is also the leader of his band. Hayes and the Watermelon Sugar crooner also have similar tastes in women as he is dating Olivia Wilde, who is ten years older than him.

Robinne Emphasizes What She Wanted Readers To See

In an interview with Vogue, the book's author revealed that she only wanted readers to concentrate more on the tale of a woman discovering herself after a broken marriage rather than the pop singer.

"This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles," Robinne explained. "It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole."

Although a release date is yet to be determined, the film's production is scheduled to start in October.

Read Next

Must Read

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

This Laurence Fishburne Crime Thriller Movie Is Trending On Netflix

Meet Henry Frye, Dakota Fanning's Boyfriend

Bodybuilding Legend Jay Cutler 'Hated' His Family For Their Strict Schedule That Conflicted With His 'Popular Image'

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.