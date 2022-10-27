Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Looks Amazing In A Swimsuit!

There are plenty of bikini photos on Elizabeth's IG page if you know her. The white bikini she wore with a sarong while posing in a field and giving the impression that she was on vacation at home was one of the many bikini alternatives she showed off to us throughout the summer.

However, the Austin Powers actor has carved out a second career as a swimsuit designer thanks to sharing her bikini images online. She reflected on the popularity of her brand and why she won't let being in her 50s push her into "hiding" in an interview with Yahoo Life's The Unwind last year. She continued by saying that she wants to have fun while being cautious of her bottom line.