Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Looks Amazing In A Swimsuit!

Elizabeth Hurley close up
Shutterstock | 56763

Entertainment
chisom

Elizabeth Hurley never misses an opportunity to flaunt her bikini body; after all, who wouldn't want to look young forever? In a picture that would make anyone envious, Hurley celebrated bikini season and amazing summer sunsets.

The picture of the 57-year-old English actress and model posing for her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, quickly racked up likes because Hurley looked effortlessly gorgeous while sipping a chilled "champagne," posing in front of a tropical backdrop and capturing one unbelievable sunset.

Swipe to see pictures.

The Latest

Noah Cyrus Stuns In See-Through Lace Bodysuit

Bodybuilding Legend Jay Cutler 'Hated' His Family For Their Strict Schedule That Conflicted With His 'Popular Image'

$800 Million Worth Dwayne Johnson Reveals The Biggest Gamble He Ever Made

Dwayne Johnson Outranks Arnold Schwarzenegger In This Surprising Bodybuilding Aspect

Kim Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress On Her Birthday

Living It Up By the Beach

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in Fushia Pink Dress
Getty | Carlos Alvarez

The celebrity looked stunning while relaxing on the beach in a vivid green bikini. The image of Elizabeth sitting by the stairs leading to the beach was posted on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram feed.

"Raise a glass to bikini season with @elizabethhurley1 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻"

Fans reacted to the picture right away. "Wow, you look wonderful," one person commented, while another said, "You look beautiful."

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Stuns In See-Through Jewel Bustier And Underwear

By Cha Miñoza

Basking In Sunshine

Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in two-toned outfit
Getty | David M. Benett

There are plenty of bikini photos on Elizabeth's IG page if you know her. The white bikini she wore with a sarong while posing in a field and giving the impression that she was on vacation at home was one of the many bikini alternatives she showed off to us throughout the summer.

However, the Austin Powers actor has carved out a second career as a swimsuit designer thanks to sharing her bikini images online. She reflected on the popularity of her brand and why she won't let being in her 50s push her into "hiding" in an interview with Yahoo Life's The Unwind last year. She continued by saying that she wants to have fun while being cautious of her bottom line.

Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini

Anne Hathaway Stuns In See-Through Lace Mini Dress

A Bedazzled Reunion With Brendan Frasers

Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Frasers at "The Whale" movie premiere
Getty | David M. Benett

Fans are getting the much-needed Bedazzled reunion thanks to Elizabeth Hurley's most recent Instagram post. Hurley watched Brendan Fraser's latest movie, The Whale, and it gave her the idea to look back at some old images from their 2000 comedy fantasy to remember her time working with him.

Hurley also posted a picture of Fraser from The Whale premiere and the official movie poster. The upcoming drama (with a December 9 premiere) is considerably dissimilar to Bedazzled. Fraser portrays an English teacher who lives alone and tries to get back in touch with his daughter, who is separated from him.

How Does Hurley Stay Healthy?

Elizabeth Hurley in a pink dress
Getty | David M. Benett

The actress told U.K.'s Sunday Times that she doesn't eat processed food or sweets, and eats lighter and not late at night. She also doesn't smoke, although she regrets once doing so, and drinks little alcohol.

"I think one of the most transformative things that I've done is making 50 percent of what I eat vegetable matter. If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too."

Read Next

Must Read

Anitta Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Scarlett Johansson Shows Major Cleavage In Bustier

Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini

Sarah Hyland Hits The Pool In A Tiny Bikini

Pregnant Chanel West Coast Stuns In Sexy See-Through Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.