Lori Harvey is looking gorgeous as ever while flaunting her figure in a sheer bodysuit. Embracing the biggest trend of 2022 as she went see-through, the model and ex to Michael B. Jordan sizzled in a recent Instagram share, one seeing her go racy in animal print and also braving a sans bra finish. The L.A.-based sensation was enjoying a shoot - with endless high-end brands now chasing her, Lori is way more than just the Pretty Little Thing influencer she once was. This post also came with a shout-out to another major celebrity.
Lori Harvey Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Stunning In Racy Sheer Bodysuit
In a video shared with her 4.8 million followers, Lori showed off her killer figure while posing by a white wall. Striking confident poses, the skincare founder placed both hands near her waist, also drawing attention to her chest as she went sheer in her red-and-black one-piece.
Going for a slight zebra-like print, Lori added in a red velvet skirt-like addition, further accentuating her waistline. The model wore her dark hair in a short bob and slicked back, also sporting warming makeup and a glossy lip. She made sure to pout for the camera while singer Beyonce's music played. "'Cause I'm in that...," a caption read, quoting the Grammy winner's lyrics.
Joining The Skincare Founders
Lori may not hold Kardashian-level fame, but she has been busy taking a leaf out of the famous family's books - or perhaps, it's the other way around. Lori is the CEO and founder of her SKN by LH skincare brand, and fans of Lori weren't too happy this year when 42-year-old Kim Kardashian revealed the very similar-sounding SKKN by Kim skincare brand.
Lori has been busy promoting her skincare line on social media. She's also been opening up about it.
'Near And Dear' To Her
Speaking to Allure amid the high-profile launch of her company, Lori explained: "[Skin care has] always been something that's been very near and dear [to me]," adding: "It's been something I've been obsessed with since I was a little girl."
Noting having sensitive skin and her career, she continued: "Once I got into modeling, I was having really, really bad breakouts because of all the makeup being applied to my face."
Also running skincare brands are actress Jessica Alba, mogul Kylie Jenner, and singer Rihanna.
Celeb Followers
Lori's profile shot up during her now-ended relationship with MCU actor Jordan. Her IG is followed by stars including singer Madison Beer and model Ashley Graham.