'Shocked And Angry': Woman Wonders If She's A Jerk For Leaving BF's Parents' Home After They Asked Her To Pay For Dinner

Holidays are great for spending time with your family; some people enjoy taking this time to get in touch with their loved ones or even get to know their partners' families. Of course, meeting your partner's parents is scary, but this woman on Reddit might not want to go through this again.

The OP shared her odd experience after spending Canadian Thanksgiving in her boyfriend's home. She explained that this was her first time meeting his parents, and since the first time they laid eyes on her, it was terrible.

She described that they picked them in the airport and took them home, and the first thing they asked her was if she had drugs in her purse; naturally, she didn't. So then, they took her to the guest room while her boyfriend was supposed to stay in another room.

The breaking point was at the dinner since his parents asked her to pay for the meal while eating. Apparently, she was expected to pay her portion for the ingredients used in the food, which were $30. However, she remained quiet and later went back to the guest room, escorted by his mother.

They were supposed to stay for the weekend; however, she couldn't take it and returned home the same day and asked the AITA community to share their opinions if she was wrong for getting mad at him and his family.