'Shocked And Angry': Woman Wonders If She's A Jerk For Leaving BF's Parents' Home After They Asked Her To Pay For Dinner

Holidays are great for spending time with your family; some people enjoy taking this time to get in touch with their loved ones or even get to know their partners' families. Of course, meeting your partner's parents is scary, but this woman on Reddit might not want to go through this again.

The OP shared her odd experience after spending Canadian Thanksgiving in her boyfriend's home. She explained that this was her first time meeting his parents, and since the first time they laid eyes on her, it was terrible.

She described that they picked them in the airport and took them home, and the first thing they asked her was if she had drugs in her purse; naturally, she didn't. So then, they took her to the guest room while her boyfriend was supposed to stay in another room.

The breaking point was at the dinner since his parents asked her to pay for the meal while eating. Apparently, she was expected to pay her portion for the ingredients used in the food, which were $30. However, she remained quiet and later went back to the guest room, escorted by his mother.

They were supposed to stay for the weekend; however, she couldn't take it and returned home the same day and asked the AITA community to share their opinions if she was wrong for getting mad at him and his family.

'I’m Writing This Sunday Night Already Back In My Own Bed'

Worst Thanksgiving Ever

Money Doesn't Seem To Be A Problem For His Family

'Is This Normal?'

Her biggest concern was to know if this was a common practice people do with their guests. Most of the comments affirmed that she was right and that they would never ask a guest to pay for their meal and that it is rather rude.

When she confronted her boyfriend, he explained that this was normal at his house and that they always charge people at BBQs or other gatherings. She replied that he has always eaten for free at her parent's house, to which he responded that he would be happy to pay if they asked.

She pointed out that they have a big house, so she doesn't believe they are struggling financially and wonders why they even bothered to invite her. However, most of the comments saw the bright side of the situation: she was getting a taste of her possible future inside that family.

Several users agreed that this was weird behavior and wondered why he didn't tell her before they got to the house. They suggested that she should break up with him because it was highly improbable that he would change.

Someone joked, "I can see it now. The wedding guests being expected to pay a fee based on how many attend," and another, "you're not even a guest at that point, you're a paying customer."

A Quick Glance At The Future

At Least They Could Pay For Her Flights

Maybe A Warning Could've Been Good

