Jay Cutler Leveraged His Bodybuilding Wins Into Real Estate Riches Making Him Worth $30 Million

As an athlete in bodybuilding, Jay Cutler has set certain milestones that aren’t the easiest to surpass. There’s not an ounce of doubt that Cutler is a name that echoes through the bodybuilding industry while his legacy builds the urge in young bodybuilders to reach that peak. 

Cutler secured four Mr. Olympia titles during his peak - 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010. Furthermore, he was the runner-up six times before finally retiring in 2013. Each victory arrived with a significant amount of monetary reward. Instead of splurging on expensive yet depreciating purchases, Cutlet leveraged his money to pave the way for increasing his net worth.

Jay Cutler Entered The Real Estate Market

The bodybuilding legend appeared on an episode of Flex Lewis’ Straight Outta The Lair where he opened up about his financial situation. It’s clear as day that Cutler figured out how to 'bling-up' his bank account by buying and renting properties. 

“You know, I built a house for like 300k. I sold it for a million bucks, you know, like four years later.”

However, this was not a one-time achievement. Jay Cutler made this a habit, ensuring to buy a house with every victory. Considering he already understood the art of flipping houses, the bodybuilding legend’s net worth started growing! 

"I bought a house every, every show that I won. Like those three, I won seven contests, I bought seven homes and those three I was you know in with. I was a flipper so I was building homes and making money and then I got into rental properties and that’s really what gave me the momentum financially was investing my money into that. It was just easy after that.”

Jay Cutlet's Net Worth Compared To Other Bodybuilders

Here’s a comparison of the net worth between Jay Cutler and other renowned bodybuilders in the business.

Jay Cutler: $30 Million 

Ronnie Coleman: $10 Million

Dexter Jackson: $2 Million

Phil Heath: $8 Million

Arnold Schwarzenegger: $300 Million (bodybuilding + movies)

The Bodybuilding Legend's Career Milestones

Jay Cutler has immensely contributed to the bodybuilding industry. As mentioned above, he set some milestones during his career and has some incredible feats in his bag.

2000 - placed 8th in Mr. Olympia

2001 - Jumped 6 places and placed 2nd in Mr. Olympia

2003 to 2005 - Won Arnold Classic three years in a row

2006 - Dethroned 8-times winner Ronnie Coleman in Mr. Olympia

2007 - Placed 1st in Mr. Olympia

2008 - Lost to Dexter Jackson and placed 2nd in Mr. Olympia

2009 - Biggest comeback in bodybuilding history and placed 1st in Mr. Olympia

2010 - Placed 1st in Mr. Olympia

2013 - Retired from bodybuilding after placing 6th in Mr. Olympia

What Is Jay Cutler Doing Now?

Currently, the bodybuilding legend has taken to grow his social platform. More often than not, he shares his workouts and bodybuilding knowledge on his social media profile to help his followers understand the basics. 

Moreover, ever since retiring from bodybuilding, Cutler has turned his focus on Cutler Nutrition which is his supplements company.

