Jay Cutler Leveraged His Bodybuilding Wins Into Real Estate Riches Making Him Worth $30 Million

As an athlete in bodybuilding, Jay Cutler has set certain milestones that aren’t the easiest to surpass. There’s not an ounce of doubt that Cutler is a name that echoes through the bodybuilding industry while his legacy builds the urge in young bodybuilders to reach that peak.

Cutler secured four Mr. Olympia titles during his peak - 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010. Furthermore, he was the runner-up six times before finally retiring in 2013. Each victory arrived with a significant amount of monetary reward. Instead of splurging on expensive yet depreciating purchases, Cutlet leveraged his money to pave the way for increasing his net worth.