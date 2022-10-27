It's no news that Georgia Steel's fashion choices and stylish looks fit like a second skin. For someone like her who is blessed with a body that is carved out like a mannequin, the TV personality flaunts it unapologetically. Georgia is not only a head turner, the Celebrity Coach Trip star always steals the spotlight whenever she steps out.
Georgia Steel Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
The Latest
'Shocked And Angry': Woman Wonders If She's A Jerk For Leaving BF's Parents' Home After They Asked Her To Pay For Dinner
Channeling Siren Glam
The former Love Island star shared a post with her 1.6m followers on Instagram. This snap has become the talk of the moment and has also kept her on the lips of many. In the mirror picture, the TV celeb sizzled in a black body-accentuating see-through bodysuit that fits like a second skin.
The outfit is a net-like one with shiny glitters which made her sparkle like a star. It also has a strap that attaches it to the stockings and gives a view of her toned thighs.
Her blonde hair cascaded around her shoulder as she struck a pose. Many of her followers trooped into her comment section with 16,323 likes and still counting.
Looking Daring In A Skimming Dress
Georgia arrived at London's Grosvenor house ahead of the star-studded Pride of Britain Awards looking sensational in a thigh-skimming mini dress. The outfit has a racy cut-out panel which elongated her toned legs. It also has see-through lace around the midriff which gives a view of her toned abs.
The beautiful dress is gathered at one shoulder while highlighting her neck and leaving the other shoulder bare.
The Celebs On The Ranch star looked glamorous in a nude makeup touch, as she finished the look with a black-woven bag and shiny black strappy heels.
About The Pride Of Britain Award
The Pride of Britain award has been taking place since its inception in 1999. It honors the achievements of truly remarkable people from different parts of the United Kingdom and all walks of life.
The nominees involved are usually nominated by the members of the public.
Afterward, the shortlisted names are chosen by the Pride of Britain's judging panels.
Famous Faces Set To Attend The Pride Of Britain Event
Faces such as David Beckham, Dame Joan Collins, and Sir Mo Farah will be attending the Pride Of Britain Awards amongst others.
Awards presented at the Pride of Britain Awards include the TSB Community Hero Award, ITV Fundraiser Of The Year, This Morning Emergency Service Awards, Outstanding Bravery, Child/Teenage of Courage, Lifetime Achievements, and Special Recognitions.