Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads In A Stunning Pink Mini Dress

Looking a million dollars as she was photographed with a grainy filter indoors by neutral drapes, Khloe showed off her iconic curves in a plunging and blush pink satin dress, on theme with the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The figure-hugging number boasted medium straps and a push-up effect, as the Hulu star drew attention to her cleavage as well as her slim waist.

Khloe also flashed her gym-honed legs as she posed looking down the lens, also wearing a lightweight white duster worn falling off her. The mom of two kept it glam with a full face of makeup and rosy lips, also clutching a pink purse to match her outfit.