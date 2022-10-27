Khloe Kardashian is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunts her curves and her recent weight loss in a strappy and tight mini dress. The reality star, 38, channeled the recent '60s bombshell vibes seen by sibling Kim Kardashian in an October Instagram share, one posted for her army of followers and seeing her all dolled up. Khloe took a break from promoting her popular Good American clothing line, here thanking celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss.
Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads In A Stunning Pink Mini Dress
The Latest
'Shocked And Angry': Woman Wonders If She's A Jerk For Leaving BF's Parents' Home After They Asked Her To Pay For Dinner
Sizzles In Bustier Dress
Looking a million dollars as she was photographed with a grainy filter indoors by neutral drapes, Khloe showed off her iconic curves in a plunging and blush pink satin dress, on theme with the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The figure-hugging number boasted medium straps and a push-up effect, as the Hulu star drew attention to her cleavage as well as her slim waist.
Khloe also flashed her gym-honed legs as she posed looking down the lens, also wearing a lightweight white duster worn falling off her. The mom of two kept it glam with a full face of makeup and rosy lips, also clutching a pink purse to match her outfit.
Tunnel Vision
In a caption, Khloe wrote: "I forgot some photos. I had to post again. Ooops how stunning is this fabric tunnel @mindyweiss," also tagging a member of Mindy's team: Andrew Haupt.
Khloe has been making all kinds of headlines this year, from splitting from ex Tristan Thompson to welcoming another child with him after the split - this via a surrogate. The former couple is now parents to 2018-born True Thompson and a son, whose name has not yet been revealed.
Opening Up On Motherhood
Khloe has not revealed much about her son, nor has she shared much in the way of images. “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift," she told Elle in a rare reveal on being a new mom.
"I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting],” the blonde continued. She also revealed:
“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.”
Plugging Her Brand
Khloe continues to enjoy immense success with Good American, a denim and clothing line she founded in 2016. The best-selling brand this year promoted its Good Swim. See Khloe's Insta for more!