Tobin Bell Is Back As Jigsaw In 'Saw 10'

Fans already knew that the Saw franchise was not over when Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures made the announcement about the horror series. The production companies also disclosed that the horror franchise's tenth entry would be released next year. However, that was the only information they provided. 

But guess what! A fresh revelation has emerged. For the upcoming Saw 10, Tobin Bell, who portrayed the psychotic killer famous for planning horrific experiments, will be back!

John Kramer Is The Magic In The 'Saw' Franchise

James Wan and Leigh Whannell created the Saw franchise, which centers on the enigmatic and terrifying John "Jigsaw" Kramer, who subjects his victims to lethal games to test their will to survive. In the first eight films, Tobin played the cold-blooded killer but was absent from the ninth picture, Spiral, about a copycat killer.

It is good news to know that Tobin will be featured in this upcoming sequel, as he has been a major and outstanding character in the franchise since its beginning.

"What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin," said producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules. "His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film."

A Sneak Peek Of 'Saw 10'

Despite being killed in Saw III, John Kramer has continued to resurface in the subsequent films via flashbacks. Though the latest plot is being kept a secret, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, the movie's financiers, tease that Tobin's return to the franchise will go on to achieve the goal of a film that captures everything fans of the movie love. Furthermore, they added that it will keep fans guessing "with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve." With this teaser, fans can rest assured that this new sequel will be thrilling.

Halloween Season Special

Later this month, filming will begin on the tenth Saw installment, which has no official title yet. However, it is scheduled for theatrical release on October 27, 2023. Considering its release date, horror movie fans will not have to wonder what they will be viewing on the big screen during the Halloween season next year. Without any doubt, Saw 10 will torture viewers on Halloween.

Tobin's Other Movie Roles

Tobin is mostly known for his portrayal of John Kramer. It has earned him five award nominations and two wins. However, before his breakthrough role in the franchise, he had roles in several well-known movies like The Verdict (1982), Tootsie (1982), Mississippi Burning (1988), False Identity (1990), Loose Cannons (1990), Goodfellas (1990), Ruby (1992), a voice role in The Road to El Dorado (2000), Boiling Point (1993), The Firm (1993), In the Line of Fire (1993) and  Malice (1993).

As the thrilling Saw 10 is on its way, fans can't wait to see Tobin again. Hopefully, the movie will make for a good watch. 

