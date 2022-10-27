'Death Becomes Her' Remake: Are Anne Hathaway And Kate Hudson Teaming Up Again?

Close up of Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway
Getty | Pascal Le Segretain

Entertainment
chisom

The social media rumor mill is spinning again, and this time, Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway, and Lady Gaga are caught smack in the middle. The 1992 fantasy comedy Death Becomes Her celebrated its 30th anniversary this summer, alongside rumors of its remake.

The original movie starred Oscar award-winning actress Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, Hudson's mother. As Halloween season winds up, it's no surprise that fans want to see Hudson star in a remake with Oscar-award-winning actress Hathaway and Lady Gaga.

The Latest

Dwayne Johnson Outranks Arnold Schwarzenegger In This Surprising Bodybuilding Aspect

'Shocked And Angry': Woman Wonders If She's A Jerk For Leaving BF's Parents' Home After They Asked Her To Pay For Dinner

TikToker Goes Viral For Claiming That Pizza Hut Doesn't Wash Their Dirty Pans

Tobin Bell Is Back As Jigsaw In 'Saw 10'

Family Drama Breaks Out After Woman Reveals Her Fiancé Will Be Taking Her Last Name

First Rumor Including Robert Downey Jr.

The rumor started in 2020 when a Facebook post announced a remake in the works, including Robert Downey Jr. as the love interest. The poster added that Hudson would reprise her mother's iconic role as Helen Sharp. At the same time, Hathaway would mirror Streep's role as Madeline Ashton, a narcissistic actress desperate to stay young forever. They ascribed additional roles to Lady Gaga as Lisle Von Rhuman, a wealthy socialite, and Robert Downey Jr. as Ernest Menville.

Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

By Ashabi Azeez

Reddit Tip This Year Reignites Hope Of Remake

The rumor mill spun again early this year when a Redditor shared a screenshot of a tip saying Netflix bought the rights to remake the movie. Instead of the Hathaway, Hudson, Lady Gaga, and Downey Jr. quartet, the new tip cited Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox, and Justin Long as the leading trio. There was no breakdown of who would get what role, but we can guess Lohan as Madeline Ashton, Fox as Helen Sharp, and Long as Ernest Menville.

Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Fans Reject The Pitch

Unlike the 2020 rumor, fans weren't excited about the Fox/Lohan/Long pitch, saying it'll ruin the storyline and no one can recreate the Streep/Hawn/Willis magic. However, if there's ever a remake, the public favors the Hathaway/Hudson/Downey Jr. trio. After all, Hudson and Hathaway have experience playing best friends to rivals in the rom-com Bride Wars.

One commenter made a profound observation citing recency as a valid reason to avoid a remake. They said the stars of the 1992 movies are still relevant, so the movie is still enjoyable. They then added that companies should wait a couple more years until all stars in the movie are retired before touching it.

Rumors Debunked

One advisor said Netflix should add the movie to its platform instead of wasting money on its remake. Despite receiving average to poor reviews during its time, Death Becomes Her has achieved classic cult status.

You can see it during Halloween when best friends dress as Helen and Madeline. Unfortunately, more is needed to guarantee a successful remake. In 2017, singer-actress Kristin Chenoweth was supposed to make a Broadway adaptation of the movie, but it fell through, and it's been crickets on sequels or remakes since then.

Read Next

Must Read

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

This Laurence Fishburne Crime Thriller Movie Is Trending On Netflix

Meet Henry Frye, Dakota Fanning's Boyfriend

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

'Nothing Could’ve Prepared Me For What I Just Saw': What Happened To This Dunkin' Donut?

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.