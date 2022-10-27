'Death Becomes Her' Remake: Are Anne Hathaway And Kate Hudson Teaming Up Again?

The social media rumor mill is spinning again, and this time, Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway, and Lady Gaga are caught smack in the middle. The 1992 fantasy comedy Death Becomes Her celebrated its 30th anniversary this summer, alongside rumors of its remake.

The original movie starred Oscar award-winning actress Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, Hudson's mother. As Halloween season winds up, it's no surprise that fans want to see Hudson star in a remake with Oscar-award-winning actress Hathaway and Lady Gaga.