Penn Badgley Hilariously Recreates Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' With His 'You' Character

Penn Badgely's character as Joe Goldberg on the hit Netflix series You is one you'd hate to love, and he's making it even harder with his cute TikTok video. The 35-year-old actor shared a new clip of himself recreating Taylor Swift's new music video Anti Hero with his character, Joe.

Swift released the music video to her new single on Oct. 21 via YouTube as part of an elaborate rollout for her Midnight album. The critically acclaimed album has now broken several records while warming the hearts of many listeners, including Badgley.