Penn Badgley Hilariously Recreates Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' With His 'You' Character

Penn Badgely's character as Joe Goldberg on the hit Netflix series You is one you'd hate to love, and he's making it even harder with his cute TikTok video. The 35-year-old actor shared a new clip of himself recreating Taylor Swift's new music video Anti Hero with his character, Joe.

Swift released the music video to her new single on Oct. 21 via YouTube as part of an elaborate rollout for her Midnight album. The critically acclaimed album has now broken several records while warming the hearts of many listeners, including Badgley.

Taylor Swift Approves

In the now-viral video, Badgley runs to his front door and discovers Joe (we recognize him from his infamous cap) at the other end singing the lyrics to Anti-Hero.

"It's me. Hi, I'm the problem. It's me."

That line of her chorus is now a soundbite on TikTok and has become a viral trend as people confront their bad alter-egos (you've got to love Pop Culture)! The video has also sparked exciting reactions from fans and even Swift, who left a starry-eyed emoji in the comments.

More Cuteness Overload

"Bad Taylor" encourages her to break the rules and alienates everyone. Swift's music video showed her confronting her alter ego as Badgley did, and she met herself on the other end. You can watch it on YouTube.

Badgley's accurate recreation of Swift meeting "bad Taylor" impressed her fans, with one person commenting, "Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up." Like the smart actor, Badgley replied to the comment with a video of himself "throwing up" and saying, "Me Too."

'You' Season Four Is Coming

Apart from the cute moment Badgley's posts created, it's a great promo for the fourth season coming to Netflix in two parts next year. You provoke mixed feelings in its audience as the main character is a serial killer who disguises himself as a nice guy.

He never thinks he's the problem hence the perfect blend of the Anti-Hero soundbite to his character.

Trailer For Season Four Is Out

Following the last season, where Joe killed his serial killer wife, Love, faked his death and escaped to Europe, where he's now a lecturer in a higher institution, according to the trailer. Of course, the fact that he most likely falsified documents to enter Academia would pose a problem and kickstart another round of killings. Check out the trailer in the post above.

