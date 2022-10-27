Family Drama Breaks Out After Woman Reveals Her Fiancé Will Be Taking Her Last Name

The tradition of brides taking their grooms' last names dates back to the 11th century, according to Brides. The concept of "coverture" - an old legal practice - states that a woman's identity is essentially erased after marriage. As she and her husband become one, she will be covered by her husband's identity. Husbands would have complete control over their wives' legal and financial rights.

Today, about 70% of women take their husbands' last names. In the UK, around 90% of women still follow this practice. While new-age feminism has surged, the majority still follow this tradition.

“It is quite surprising... [so many women adopt the man’s name] since it comes from patriarchal history, from the idea that a woman, on marriage, became one of the man’s possessions,” explains subject expert Professor Simon Duncan to BBC.

While this may seem like a harmless practice, Duncan encourages us to question how it could affect society. "Is this just a harmless tradition, or is there some sort of meaning leaking from those times to now?”

Duncan's research found that the two main reasons for keeping the tradition alive are the persistence of patriarchal power and the idea of having a "good family."

“Some men still insisted on it – the reproduction of that sort of patriarchal assumption from the past,” says Duncan. “Some women go along with that or internalise that. So, we found people who say they are really looking forward to being a ‘Mrs’ and changing their identity to that of their husband.”