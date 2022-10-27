TikToker Goes Viral For Claiming That Pizza Hut Doesn't Wash Their Dirty Pans

TikTok user @joshuadownthestreet, a Pizza Hut employee, sparked up debate on the platform after he exposed the restaurant's alleged unsanitary practices. In a viral video with over 940,000 views, the Pizza Hut worker alleged that the business does not wash their dirty pans, instead they wipe them with a used rag.

On October 17, the worker shared a video of themselves wiping dirty pans, with a text overlay that reads: “Pizza Hut doesn’t wash their Thin Pizza pans. They are wiped down with a used rag instead. If wet, they don’t dry.” In the caption, they wrote: “you didn't hear it from me folks.”