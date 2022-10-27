Bodybuilding Legend Jay Cutler 'Hated' His Family For Their Strict Schedule That Conflicted With His 'Popular Image'

Jay Cutler speaking on a mic in front of an audience in an auditorium
Wikimedia | Materialscientist

Jay Cutler is a legendary name in the bodybuilding industry. He reached massive heights as an IFBB Pro and is responsible for breaking Bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman’s eight-win streak at Mr. Olympia.

During his prime, Cutler was popular for his incredible conditioning and secured the Mr. Olympia title four times before returning in 2013.

Jay Cutler Was A Regular Teenager Growing Up

During an interview with Greg Doucette, the bodybuilding legend revealed that his schedule during his high school years made him hate his family. 

“I was working before school, after school, school vacations and in family business we never have a clock right. So it was like sun-up to sun-down, and I hated my family for it.”

In fact, Cutler was a regular high-school kid who liked to be with his friends, and even as a college Sophomore, he was partying on weekends. Unfortunately, his popular-kid lifestyle did not enable him to make a dent in his family’s strict routine. 

“I would be drinking and having fun late night and you know my dad would be at my bedside like get out of bed you are coming to work and man, I am like I just got in 2 hours ago.”

How Did Jay Cutler Get Into Bodybuilding?

Jay Cutler posing on stage during a bodybuilding event
instagram | Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler had a muscular physique growing up since he worked in the family concrete business. However, he still needed some inspiration to lift iron and become muscular. 

During a conversation with FLEX, Cutler revealed that his interest in bodybuilding began surfacing when he started gathering bodybuilding magazines. 

“My sister’s boyfriend used to collect bodybuilding magazines, and I started to pick up magazines with Chris Dickerson on the cover. These were older magazines that were lying around the house. I already had a muscular physique from working in the family concrete business, so I decided I wanted to take it a little further and try to look like the guys in the magazines.”

Chris Aceto and Laura Creavalle helped Jay Cutler understand the principles of training and how to incorporate proper nutrition.

Jay Cutler And Ronnie Coleman Had A Bitter Rivalry

Back in 1998, IFBB Pro Ronnie Coleman secured the Mr. Olympia title. Following that, he went on to secure the title 7 more times. These consecutive victories made Ronnie Coleman a dangerous name within the industry. 

However, there comes a day when the strongest falls, and that day came for Ronnie Coleman in 2006 when Jay Cutler defeated him and placed 1st. However, Cutler and Coleman’s rivalry ignited quite a few years before. It seemed like every time Cutler thought he would win, Coleman brushed past him with the victory. 

It was an intense rivalry where both bodybuilders brought their best physiques to the stage and pushed their bodies beyond imagination to dominate the stage. 

To this day, Coleman and Cutler’s rivalry remains one of the greatest in the industry.

What Is Jay Cutler Doing Now?

Currently, Jay Cutler is retired but he continues to hit the gym and work on his physique. Even as a 49-year-old, Cutler is in amazing shape! 

In fact, he often takes to social media to share his workout with his followers and shares tips and tricks for becoming bigger with better muscle definition!

