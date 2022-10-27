Bodybuilding Legend Jay Cutler 'Hated' His Family For Their Strict Schedule That Conflicted With His 'Popular Image'

Back in 1998, IFBB Pro Ronnie Coleman secured the Mr. Olympia title. Following that, he went on to secure the title 7 more times. These consecutive victories made Ronnie Coleman a dangerous name within the industry.

However, there comes a day when the strongest falls, and that day came for Ronnie Coleman in 2006 when Jay Cutler defeated him and placed 1st. However, Cutler and Coleman’s rivalry ignited quite a few years before. It seemed like every time Cutler thought he would win, Coleman brushed past him with the victory.

It was an intense rivalry where both bodybuilders brought their best physiques to the stage and pushed their bodies beyond imagination to dominate the stage.

To this day, Coleman and Cutler’s rivalry remains one of the greatest in the industry.