$800 Million Worth Dwayne Johnson Reveals The Biggest Gamble He Ever Made

Dwayne Johnson has seen his fair share of highs and lows in life. The former WWE Superstar has often revealed the obstacles he had to overcome to reach the pedestal he sits on today.

Whether it was college football or pro wrestling or acting, the man went all-in all the time. It was always a competition against himself, to create a better and stronger version of Dwayne Johnson.

Nevertheless, everyone reaches a point when the line between metaphorically “going all-in” and actually “going all-in” becomes blurred.

This is the story of Dwayne Johnson’s biggest gamble of his life.