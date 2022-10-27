$800 Million Worth Dwayne Johnson Reveals The Biggest Gamble He Ever Made

Dwayne Johsnon posing for the camera during Black Adam promotions
Dwayne Johnson has seen his fair share of highs and lows in life. The former WWE Superstar has often revealed the obstacles he had to overcome to reach the pedestal he sits on today.

Whether it was college football or pro wrestling or acting, the man went all-in all the time. It was always a competition against himself, to create a better and stronger version of Dwayne Johnson.

Nevertheless, everyone reaches a point when the line between metaphorically “going all-in” and actually “going all-in” becomes blurred.

This is the story of Dwayne Johnson’s biggest gamble of his life.

Dwayne Johnson Put In His All For 'Black Adam'

Johnson, whose net worth is $800 Million, did not hold back when he was preparing and shooting for Black Adam. During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he revealed the biggest gamble of his life was creating Black Adam.

“I wanted to get in the best shape of my career for this because I felt like Black Adam just commanded that mind of performance. It was the diet, it was the training, it was the volume of the training. And then, also the challenge is, when you get to a certain point and you peak, the challenge was I just had to maintain it for four months, which was challenging. But, here’s the thing, I got one shot with Black Adam. It’s the most important movie of my career, and I pushed all chips in.”

In fact, the Hollywood actor had the muscle paddings removed from the Black Adam suit and made it a simple skin-tight thin material suit. Every muscle that the audience witnessed during the movie is Dwayne Johnson’s real muscle!

Black Adam's Cast Was Decided 15 Years Ago

It may not be popularly known, but Dwayne Johnson is a DC boy. He’s been a fan of the franchise for as long as he can remember, but he also had the vision to look past the Justice League i.e., Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and others.

The former WWE Superstar knew that some of the characters in the DC Bible are extremely powerful and deserved their own limelight. Interestingly, an article announced that Dwayne Johnson would play Black Adam in the DC Universe 15 years ago. Since then, he pushed rather hard for the movie to be made and showcased to the world. Not only is it the most important movie of his career, but it is a passion project for him.

The Inspiration Behind Black Adam's Character

The Rock standing in front of the WWE ring and cheering with the fans
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was an important name in the pro-wrestling industry, especially during The Attitude Era. The Rock became a household name in steering WWE towards success during the company’s most successful era.

When The Rock turned heel in 1998, the fans didn’t quite agree with his ways, but they understood why The Rock did what The Rock did. Similarly, Dwayne Johnson revealed to Polygon that the audience may disagree with Black Adam’s ways, but they understand why Black Adam is doing what he’s doing.

“While people may not have agreed with the heel Rock, they all understood why he was doing what he was doing because I had the opportunity to talk about it — and talk shit in that way that The Rock did. So there were a lot of parallels there. The connection to Black Adam is that while you may not agree and you may interpret him as a supervillain, antihero, protector, even a superhero... you may not agree with his philosophy, but everyone understands.”

What Is Next For Dwayne Johnson?

Currently, Dwayne Johnson is over the moon with the success of Black Adam. Of course, he continues to focus on developing and building his businesses such as Teremana, Seven Bucks Production, ZOA Energy, and XFL. 

It goes without saying that fans are extremely excited about Johnson’s vision for how he can build the DC Universe with Black Adam and what awaits them down the road!

