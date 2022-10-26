Rojean Kar is getting more famous over the recent jabs she has been throwing at Kylie Jenner. Rojean seems to have a personal problem with Kylie and has accused the makeup mogul's partner Travis Scott of cheating. Here is a look at the model's latest post.
Rojean Kar Sizzles In See-Through Dress While Seemingly Shading Kylie Jenner
What Does Rojean's Post Really Mean?
Rojean seems to be having lots of fun throwing jabs at whomever it may be. The model got her 482k followers talking as she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself rocking a red sheer dress that sat way above her knees. In the snaps posted, Rojean sat in a car and the red dress kept her curves on full display. Her dark curls were styled in a center part and her caption read:
"Tell her to be me for Halloween since she wants you to love her so bad 🙂"
This caption seems to be another of Rojeans' dig at Kylie. There were several assumptions in her comments section that indicated that she might be sending a message to Kylie. A commenter noted: "Damnnnn Kylie shots I love it😂👏"
Travis Scott's Take On The Recent Cheats Claims
Travis Scott has wasted no time in shutting down Rojeans' allegations that she is his lover. Shortly after the Instagram model allegedly posted clips from a music video shoot that also featured the SICKO MODE rapper, he clarified the rumors that he might be having an affair.
The 31-year-old rapper wrote on social media "It’s a lot of weird s**t going on." He then went on to explain that an uninvited person had taken photos on the set of a video he was directing. Travis Scott noted that he has no idea who the accuser was and he asked that her cyber games end.
Travis Scott also shared an image of how he spent his Valentine's Day with a caption that insinuated that he did not spend Valentine's Day with anyone who was not present in the image posted. His post came with a set of eye-roll emojis.
Rojean's Reaction After Travis Scott's Posts
After Travis Scott's shut down Rojean's cheating allegations, the model called him out for saying he doesn't know her. In a social media update, Rojean stated that she had to pretend to not know the rapper and this was due to a certain narrative she was asked to follow.
However, Rojean claimed she and Travis Scott have been very much involved.
She claimed to have pictures and videos of her and the father of Kylie’s two kids. Rojean also rebuked Travis Scott's comment that they did not spend Valentine's Day together and wrote that he cheats every night.
Has Travis Scott Ever Been Linked To Cheating?
Travis Scott's latest connection with cheating is not his first. In fact, the rapper has been linked with Rojean before the recent claims. In March 2019, sources reported that Kylie accused Travis of cheating. The Kylie Cosmetics founder's claims were also said to be what made Travis Scott postpone his Astroworld Tour concert in Buffalo, New York, to stay in Los Angeles to be with Kylie.
In October of the same year, Rojean reportedly denied all reports of Travis Scott's cheating on social media. She also made her account private. Travis Scott and Kylie split in 2019 but they reunited in 2020.
Following the birth of the couple's second child, sources say that they have been doing just fine co-parenting. Sources also added that the Highest in the Room rapper is committed to Kylie and the kids.