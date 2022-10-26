Rojean Kar Sizzles In See-Through Dress While Seemingly Shading Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott has wasted no time in shutting down Rojeans' allegations that she is his lover. Shortly after the Instagram model allegedly posted clips from a music video shoot that also featured the SICKO MODE rapper, he clarified the rumors that he might be having an affair.

The 31-year-old rapper wrote on social media "It’s a lot of weird s**t going on." He then went on to explain that an uninvited person had taken photos on the set of a video he was directing. Travis Scott noted that he has no idea who the accuser was and he asked that her cyber games end.

Travis Scott also shared an image of how he spent his Valentine's Day with a caption that insinuated that he did not spend Valentine's Day with anyone who was not present in the image posted. His post came with a set of eye-roll emojis.