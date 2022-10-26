Paris Hilton's Hottest Halloween Costumes

It's almost Halloween, and we can't wait to see what our favorite celebrities wear this year, especially Paris Hilton. The reality TV star prides herself on luxurious living and glamming up for every occasion, so we expect nothing less than epic this year.

The 41-year-old has an impressive track record of Halloween costumes, from bunny bodysuits to nurse outfits and gothic-inspired characters like vampires. If you can think of it, Hilton has probably worn it.

Before she wows us with her choice this year, let's walk down memory lane and see some of Paris' best Halloween outfits.