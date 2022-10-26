Paris Hilton's Hottest Halloween Costumes

It's almost Halloween, and we can't wait to see what our favorite celebrities wear this year, especially Paris Hilton. The reality TV star prides herself on luxurious living and glamming up for every occasion, so we expect nothing less than epic this year.

The 41-year-old has an impressive track record of Halloween costumes, from bunny bodysuits to nurse outfits and gothic-inspired characters like vampires. If you can think of it, Hilton has probably worn it.

Before she wows us with her choice this year, let's walk down memory lane and see some of Paris' best Halloween outfits.

Paris Hilton in a Nurse costume on October 31, 2020
Getty | MEGA

It's no shock that Hilton typically wears more than one costume, so her transformation from a nurse to a Phoenix in 2020 wasn't out of character. The first look had the socialite in a customized nurse uniform with a red cross and striped apron sewn on the skirt and a plunging neckline. She also paired the uniform with a hat, diamond choker, gloves, and first aid box.

Paris' Phoenix costume was more colorful and highlighted her toned, long legs in a red stiletto court shoe. Honestly, we couldn't choose a favorite if we tried.

Did Someone Call For A Nurse?

Paris Hilton in a nurse costume for Halloween leaving her car
Getty | MEGA

2020 wasn't Hilton's first time cosplaying a nurse during Halloween. In 2016, the socialite shared a montage of potential costumes while shopping for Halloween, and they included a nurse uniform, a maid's uniform, Little Red Riding Hood, a prep school uniform, and a warrior vest.

We noticed her love for uniforms, regardless of the style. She chose the Little Red Riding Hood costume with a black corset for the Casamigos party.

That same year, Hilton cosplayed Miley Cyrus as a bonus costume.

A Sexy Student In 2019 With Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato in a zombie costume at her Halloween party
Getty | Christopher Polk

During Halloween shopping in 2019, Hilton tried on several costumes, including a sexy army officer uniform, school uniform, and bejeweled bodysuit. She settled on her second choice and partied with her fellow Halloween enthusiast, Demi Lovato.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer wore an IT costume, including a carrot top wig and face paint to match the terrifying clown. Lovato also has some rad Halloween costumes, like the zombie outfit she wore during one of her parties in 2013. Between both ladies, we can't choose a winner. Our eyes are peeled on their Instagram feeds to see the choice for 2022.

Fun With Friends Since The 2000s

Paris Hilton at the Casamigos party
Getty | Kevin Mazur

Hilton has been a baddie since the early 2000s when she was the number one American socialite worldwide. One of her old costumes featured her in a stone-age animal print, showing off her tan and toned body.

Halloween is her favorite holiday, and Hilton loves picking outfits from Trashy Lingerie every year.

