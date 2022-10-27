TikToker Calls Out Avis After They Rented Her Two Cars With Expired Plates

Avis is a well-known car rental company that has got people out of trouble on many occasions whenever they are in another state and need a vehicle; however, it recently was involved in a viral TikTok that made everyone rethink the next time they need a rental car.
The video was posted by @moneyhoneyrachel, who was clearly furious after she received a ticket, not once, but two times, because Avis gave her two different cars with expired plates, which caused her to receive two tickets for $50 each.