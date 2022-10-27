'Last Man Standing' Star Kaitlyn Dever Stuns In See-Through Cut-Out Dress

Kaitlyn Dever
Shutterstock | 1296406

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kaitlyn Dever is stunning in a glam shoot as she proves that magazines are absolutely running after her. The Last Man Standing star, 25, updated her Instagram recently with a mash-up video showing various looks while posing for In Style, and one of the pieces saw her rocking the sheer dress trend. Kaitlyn, also known for Detroit, posted for her 691,000 followers and amid a string of In Style posts, ones also coming as she rubs shoulders with luxury French designer Chanel. The "cover vid" video was girly, light, sexy, and it's gaining likes.

The Latest

TikToker Calls Out Avis After They Rented Her Two Cars With Expired Plates

Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

Husband Wonders If It Was Condescending To Tell His 'Control Freak' Wife That She Was 'So Close' To Landing Her Dream Job

'Never Again': Customer Blasts McDonald's For Selling Old Fries

'Nothing Could’ve Prepared Me For What I Just Saw': What Happened To This Dunkin' Donut?

Stuns For 'In Style'

Kaitlyn Dever
Getty | Tristan Fewings

Footage showed Dever posing glamorously while in $$$ ensembles.

In one moment, she modeled the sheer and glittery dress donned for her In Style Cover - the purple and sequin-adorned number came with long sleeves, orange fabrics, plus a maxi length. Kaitlyn had crouched down for the magazine cover while in green heels, showing off hints of her toned figure and curves.

Taking to her caption as footage also showed her in a Kimono-style pants and shirt look, plus various dresses, Kaitlyn wrote: "@instyleaus cover vid!"

Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

By Ashabi Azeez

Sharing Her Cover

Kaitlyn Dever
Getty | Rodin Eckenroth

Also posted was the cover itself, seen below. Here, Dever wrote:" @instyleaus cover is here!!! Thank you to this whole team below!! More pics to come ;)"

In Style Aus has been introducing Kaitlyn as "the real deal" and offered fans a full profile of the Arizona-born star.

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Angelina Jolie To Portray Legendary Singer In Upcoming Film!

Speaking Out To In Style

Kaitlyn Dever
Getty | Michael Buckner

In the interview, which also came with glamorous outfits from the likes of Chanel, Kaitlyn dished on her favorite place to be.

“My favourite place in the world is being on set,” she stated about her worth ethic, adding:

"We come together and create something and everybody, in their own way, has a passion to tell the story and we all play a part in it. The process varies because you’re working with a different style of dialogue and a different style of directing each time, but the sense of camaraderie and community that you get on a set is so great."

Fanbase Rising

Kailtyn Dever
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

The actress added that she has "just been honestly so lucky with the people that I’ve worked with."

In 2022, Kaityln features on Ticket to Paradise and Rosaline. She's also boasting a small celebrity Instagram following, not limited to actresses Reese Witherspoon and Sydney Sweeney, model and daughter to Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, plus Netflix star Bella Thorne.

See her account for more!

Read Next

Must Read

Angelina Jolie To Portray Legendary Singer In Upcoming Film!

'I Thought I Was Insane': Worker Discovers The Secret Code Hidden In Walmart Products

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

Naomi Watts Dishes On The 'Hardest' Part Of Working With Jennifer Coolidge On 'The Watcher'

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.