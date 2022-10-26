Sofia Wylie Looks Amazing In A Bandeau Top And Skirt Combo

Sofia Wiley
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Netflix Originals have been a great way to introduce new stars to the movie industry globally, and it did the same for Sofia Wylie. The 18-year-old starred in Netflix's adaptation of Soman Chainani's as one of two lead characters spurring her worldwide fame despite credits in other movies and shows years before.

Wylie showed dynamism in her fashion during the world premiere of The School for Good and Evil. She served real princess glam in a yellow ballgown and curled bun hair, then switched it to gothic chic with a sleek low ponytail in London.

Soft Goth Glam For London

Sofia Wylie in a two-piece outfit at the London premiere of The School for Good and Evil
Getty | Kate Green

Wylie chose a gothic aesthetic for the London premiere embracing the "Evil" side. The actress wore a black sequin backless cropped top with a matching high-waist skirt paired with sequin opera gloves and a sheer bolero jacket.

Her pencil skirt had a short slit showing her slender legs in black heeled sandals, and she styled her hair in a sleek ponytail. Although her outfit screamed goth glam, Wylie toned it down with nude makeup.

'The School For Good And Evil'

Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso at Netflix's School for Good and Evil premiere in London
Getty | Kate Green

Wylie played Agatha in the movie, The School for Good and Evil, a teenager living in a poor village called Gavaldon with her mother and best friend, Sophie. The girls land in the School for Good and Evil, where they'll learn to be princesses and witches, and thus begins their problems.

Sophie believed she was meant to be a Princess but got into the School of Evil, while Agatha, whom villagers tagged a witch for her isolated lifestyle, got sent to the School of Good. Sophie spends the movie trying to get into the School for Good, while Agatha wants to return to Gavaldon.

A Princess For The U.S. Premiere

Sofia Wylie at the American premiere of The School for Good and Evil
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Against claims that she's no princess in the movie, Wylie attended the US premiere in a regal ballgown made of pastel yellow tulle and feathers. The sleeveless gown cinched at her waist and fanned out on the top against her bare shoulders.

Wylie lightly accessorized her dramatic dress with drop earrings and rings while she pulled her naturally curly black hair into a neat bun with curls.

The Number One Movie On Netflix

Sofia Wylie signs memorabilia at the school for Good and Evil premiere in the USa
Getty | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin

The School for Good and Evil is the number one movie on Netflix in 84 countries, although critics panned it. Wylie and her co-stars have had to sign memorabilia at the movie premiere in the U.S., proving that it met its audience well.

According to Netflix's review aggregator, the movie earned 78.83 million viewing hours in its first week! The audience doesn't care about Rotten Tomatoes' 36% rating and neither does the cast as they shared a celebratory video on Instagram.

