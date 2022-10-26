Sofia Wylie Looks Amazing In A Bandeau Top And Skirt Combo

Netflix Originals have been a great way to introduce new stars to the movie industry globally, and it did the same for Sofia Wylie. The 18-year-old starred in Netflix's adaptation of Soman Chainani's as one of two lead characters spurring her worldwide fame despite credits in other movies and shows years before.

Wylie showed dynamism in her fashion during the world premiere of The School for Good and Evil. She served real princess glam in a yellow ballgown and curled bun hair, then switched it to gothic chic with a sleek low ponytail in London.