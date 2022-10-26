Lalisa Manoban is stunning in a floor-length and classy Vivienne Westwood dress as she attends another high-profile event. The BLACKPINK singer joins the list of K-pop stars now signed to major designers, and every bash around is seemingly running around to get the Korean music crowd to show. Securing Lalisa recently was luxury jewelry brand Bulgari, although two labels were getting rep as the singer showed off in her gorgeous look.
BLACKPINK's Lalisa Manoban Looks Incredible In Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress
Stuns In Classy Cream Dress
Posting for her 83 million+ followers on Instagram, Lalisa gained over 5 million likes for posing by an orange backdrop bearing logos from Bulgari, and Vogue. She was marking the massive occasion of becoming a global ambassador for Bulgari - the brand is also fronted by former Disney star Zendaya.
Lalisa posed in a sleeveless and figure-hugging dress in luxurious satins, going for a classic neckline and a cinched waist, also adding in just-about-visible black heels. The fashion icon wore her dark hair down and with bangs, also rocking a dark manicure. Of course, she was dripping in Bulgari jewels.
Thanking Bulgari For Big Night
In a caption, the pop singer told fans: "Thank you @bulgari for inviting me to the Aurora awards! It was such an honor to present the special award as a Bulgari Global ambassador💫." In June, Lalisa was a face at Bulgari’s Paris Gala for the debut of the Eden the Garden of Wonders collection.
Bulgari isn't the only brand Lalisa is fronting, though. She's also signed with French designer Celine, a company also affiliated with model Kaia Gerber.
Can't Believe The Success
BLACKPINK are huge, and that means that everyone wants to speak to the singers.
"Sometimes I feel like I’m not even over with our first world tour yet—it remains an unforgettable, precious memory to this day!" Lalisa told CR Fashion Book, adding: "Since going on world tours has been one of the biggest dreams I’ve kept as a trainee, I want to be properly ready to enjoy the bigger, wider stage that’s about to be in front of us this time. I get overwhelmed and excited just by picturing the moment I get to meet our BLINKs!"
Celebrity Followers
Lalisa is largely followed by her army of stan fans, but she's also being kept tabs on by some famous. Following her Instagram are Netflix star Bella Thorne, Israeli actress Gal Gadot, plus Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk. For more, check out her account!