BLACKPINK's Lalisa Manoban Looks Incredible In Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress

Posting for her 83 million+ followers on Instagram, Lalisa gained over 5 million likes for posing by an orange backdrop bearing logos from Bulgari, and Vogue. She was marking the massive occasion of becoming a global ambassador for Bulgari - the brand is also fronted by former Disney star Zendaya.

Lalisa posed in a sleeveless and figure-hugging dress in luxurious satins, going for a classic neckline and a cinched waist, also adding in just-about-visible black heels. The fashion icon wore her dark hair down and with bangs, also rocking a dark manicure. Of course, she was dripping in Bulgari jewels.