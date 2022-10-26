Chrishell Stause is stunning as she flaunts her killer figure at a White Fox Boutique party while reminding fans that she fronts the clothing brand. The Selling Sunset star may earn the bulk of her cash from the Netflix series that made her famous, but influencer gigs are slowly turning partnership style as Chrishell continues to prove that she's a fan favorite. In a recent Instagram share, the Southern Belle posted shots of herself in a skintight evening look, one also seeing her bringing back the corset trend.
Chrishell Stause Wows In Corset Top At White Fox After-Hours Party
The Latest
'Why Am I Not Allowed To Do This?': A Man Sparked Debate On TikTok For Cooking Steak Directly On An Electric Stove
Stuns Fans On Night Out
Photos showed the reality star and realtor on an outdoor path and at night. Chrishell was strutting her stuff with confidence, also rocking a dress with a two-piece effect. The tan number boasted cutouts at the side, with Chrishell also going very low cut. Showcasing her assets and her toned legs as she also clutched a bag, the ex to Jason Oppenheim wore her long locks poker straight, also rocking silvery high heels and a pedicure.
In a caption, Chrishell thanked White Fox Boutique for the night out.
Always A Great Night With Chrishell
Taking to her caption, the rival to Christine Quinn wrote: "Thank you @whitefoxboutique for throwing a fun party & this fit🥰Would love your answers to the question in the video at the end though-I never know where you are supposed to look-lol!" Fans have left over 122,000 likes. Of course, costars are hanging around the comments - in this share, both Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae El Moussa replied.
Also commenting was Chrishell's partner, musician G-Flip.
Not An Easy Start
Chrishell quickly proved adored by fans for her real personality and ability to get raw and honest on-screen as she joined Selling Sunset on Season 1. That said, it hasn't always been easy.
"There were so many things going on in my home that it was a constant struggle to try and fit in [at] school. I didn't have the necessities, whether it was the right clothes or the right access to certain things. … So I already had the odds stacked up against me. And then you add in a mustache and a rogue tooth; it didn't go well for me in the popularity scenario," she told Harper's Bazaar.
Landing Lipsy Gig
Chrishell isn't just shouting out White Fox. She's landed herself a deal with British clothing label Lipsy London, and recent posts on her Instagram have been seeing her go "party collection" - just in time for the holidays!