Simone Ashley Stuns In A See-Through Valentino Look

Is it just us who have noticed that the Bridgerton star has been wearing a lot of Valentino lately, leaving us impressed at her beauty each time? Simone Ashley made it a brightly colored affair on the red carpet as she went all Valentino on us again.

I believe it is safe to say that Simone Ashley has a stylish party wardrobe there is never a dull day in Simone's fashion resume, from many cut-out gowns to sheer, hot pink ensembles that perfectly champion the Barbiecore trend. Now, this floral look just sent things off the roof!

Swipe to see her outfit.