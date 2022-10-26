Simone Ashley Stuns In A See-Through Valentino Look

Is it just us who have noticed that the Bridgerton star has been wearing a lot of Valentino lately, leaving us impressed at her beauty each time? Simone Ashley made it a brightly colored affair on the red carpet as she went all Valentino on us again.

I believe it is safe to say that Simone Ashley has a stylish party wardrobe there is never a dull day in Simone's fashion resume, from many cut-out gowns to sheer, hot pink ensembles that perfectly champion the Barbiecore trend. Now, this floral look just sent things off the roof!

Swipe to see her outfit.

Ashley Shows Up In Floral Fit For Time 100 Gala

Simone Ashley stuns in Sequin purple dress
Getty | Pierre Suu

The actress from Bridgerton wore a floral outfit from head to toe to the Time 100 gala. The 27-years old opted for a head-to-toe Valentino look, which was an unconventional fit in a jumpsuit that featured a sheer black top with a yellow flowery pattern attached all over the outfit. Also, the outfit included a mini-skirt and leggings, which further accentuated the actress' curves, and had pointed-toe heels attached. With minimal makeup and loose, natural curls to balance out the vibrant outfits, the 27-year-old diva kept her beauty simple, and all we can say is that she is stunning.

Ashley Gives Paris A Show In That Dress

Simone Ashley in white dress with coat
Getty | Arnold Jerocki

Ashley was not immune from making a statement during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week, as she not only showed up there but also established herself as one of the best dressed. The 27-year-old actress dazzled at the SS23 show in Paris wearing a high-necked, white lace little dress highlighting her toned body and beautiful legs. Simone completed the look with a pair of black lace-up heels embellished with little flowers. She also added a long, black coat decorated with a floral pattern made of jewels. She, however, opted for a ponytail with curled pigtails and kept it subtle for her makeup.

Making A Comeback To 'Brigerton' Season 3

Simone Ashley in white outfit
Getty | Kristina Bumphrey

Simone, who is best known for playing Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, will rejoin the cast of the popular Netflix series for Season 3 together with Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, and Adjoa Andoh.

When The New York Times questioned Simone about her first encounter with Jonathan in April, she revealed that while sitting on a couch, they played three scenes as part of a "chemistry read." Fortunately, Simone claimed that the two "simply clicked." Thankfully, none of the sequences were too uncomfortable for Simone, and she assured me that the intimacy coordinator for the production was "amazing."

What Does Ashley Do For Leisure?

Simone Ashley in gothic themed outfit
Getty | David M. Benett

Ashley enjoys engaging in physical combat during her free time. To Glamour, she disclosed how she spent her free while filming.

"hanging with her dog, watching old episodes of Friends, going on hikes. She learned kickboxing, ate healthy, and even managed to get some reading done."

