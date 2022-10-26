Hailey Bieber Stuns In A Plunging Dress At The WSJ Tech Live Conference

Hailey Bieber
Getty | Phillip Faraone

Entertainment
Geri Green

Hailey Bieber is climbing the ranks as she gets tech conference invites - it isn't just runway action and parties for the supermodel and wife to Justin Bieber. Earlier this week, the Rhode skincare founder attended The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference in Laguna Beach, and photos have been making the rounds online.

Hailey, 25, went for a classy look that was business-appropriate, also flaunting her world-famous figure as she still showed a little skin. Hailey has been making headlines for rocking lingerie with model Kendall Jenner while attending Doja Cat's birthday bash, but this was not a VS look.

Stuns In Scoop Neck Dress

Hailey Bieber
Getty | Anadolu Agency

Photos showed Hailey seated and at the conference, also hooked up with a mic. The model largely covered up in a long-sleeved and dark dress, opting for a classic black shade and also adding in leather knee-high boots.

The catwalk queen also did show some cleavage as she went a little plunging, but it was sweater weather vibes taking over as Hailey also rocked dewy makeup. The A-Lister wore her darker-than-usual locks down, also rocking a rosy lip.

Entertainment

Opening Up At Tech Conference

Hailey Bieber
Getty | Steve Granitz

The conference afforded Hailey the chance to open up both on her Who's in My Bathroom? YouTube series and her 2022-launched Rhode brand. Of the former, she said:

"I wanted to do it on YouTube because I wanted to be able to control the content," adding:

"I think sometimes what happens is when there's too many people involved and you have a lot of voices telling you you should do this or we want you to do it this way, it starts to not feel like you own it, and I really wanted to own it."

Not Going Physical Yet

Hailey Bieber
Getty | Phillip Faraone

Rhode currently retails online only and Hailey has confirmed that she isn't yet ready to go in-store. The likes of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and Fenty founder Rihanna both retail via giants including Ulta and Sephora.

More Gigs Than Ever

Hailey Bieber
Getty | Andrew Toth

In 2022, Hailey is more popular than ever and now fronts brands including YSL, Bare Minerals, Victoria's Secret, plus FILA sportswear. She's also signed to Levi denim. For more, check out her Instagram.

