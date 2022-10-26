Hailey Bieber Stuns In A Plunging Dress At The WSJ Tech Live Conference

Hailey Bieber is climbing the ranks as she gets tech conference invites - it isn't just runway action and parties for the supermodel and wife to Justin Bieber. Earlier this week, the Rhode skincare founder attended The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference in Laguna Beach, and photos have been making the rounds online.
Hailey, 25, went for a classy look that was business-appropriate, also flaunting her world-famous figure as she still showed a little skin. Hailey has been making headlines for rocking lingerie with model Kendall Jenner while attending Doja Cat's birthday bash, but this was not a VS look.