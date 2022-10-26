Hailey Bieber Stuns In A Plunging Dress At The WSJ Tech Live Conference

The conference afforded Hailey the chance to open up both on her Who's in My Bathroom? YouTube series and her 2022-launched Rhode brand. Of the former, she said:

"I wanted to do it on YouTube because I wanted to be able to control the content," adding:

"I think sometimes what happens is when there's too many people involved and you have a lot of voices telling you you should do this or we want you to do it this way, it starts to not feel like you own it, and I really wanted to own it."