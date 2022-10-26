Sarah Hyland is stunning as she sunbathes poolside in the skimpiest of bikinis. The Modern Family alum even got a "THAT'S MY WIFE!!!" from husband Wells Adams as she updated her Instagram with a jaw-dropping display recently, one definitely showing off her toned body. Sarah posted while soaking up the sun and rocking the tiny bikini trend that's been dominating 2022, also tagging herself in The Maldives. The Love Island USA host has gained over 250,000 for her share - including some celebrity likes.
Sarah Hyland Hits The Pool In A Tiny Bikini
Stuns In Tiny Bikini
Flaunting her luxurious vacation perks as well as her trim figure, Sarah posed lying on her front and on a white step setting where a pool appeared to lead into the ocean. A little submerged as she rocked a tiny and rusty-red two-piece, the former sitcom star drew attention to her very peachy rear and toned legs, also highlighting her slim back.
Going a little playful, Sarah kicked both legs up a little while under blue skies, also showing a fun expression as she wore shades. In a swipe right, the star was seen chilling out from a wicker chair while in a striped bikini and stylish hat.
It's All 'Dreams'
In a super short caption, as she also tagged 2022-married Wells, Sarah simply wrote: "Dreams."
The post caught a heart-eye emoji from socialite Paris Hilton, plus a like from DJ and sister to Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus. Sarah has made major headlines for marrying reality face Wells, after multiple wedding postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staying 'Practical' After Marriage
Sarah made headlines ahead of her wedding, as she revealed a pragmatic approach, saying that not that all would change after she and podcaster Wells tie the knot.
"We own a house together. We have our dogs together, and we've been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now. So I don't think a lot is going to change," she said, per People. Of her Mexico bachelorette, the star continued:
"I have the best friends in the entire world, the most amazing humans who love to dance and sing and love each other. We were being silly and just feeling free."
Happily Ever After
Fans have been getting regular updates from Sarah and Bachelor in Paradise star Wells since they tied the knot. Sarah made sure to update with wedding snaps, too, where she wore a gorgeous white gown from designer Vera Wang.