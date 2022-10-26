Sarah Hyland Hits The Pool In A Tiny Bikini

Sarah made headlines ahead of her wedding, as she revealed a pragmatic approach, saying that not that all would change after she and podcaster Wells tie the knot.

"We own a house together. We have our dogs together, and we've been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now. So I don't think a lot is going to change," she said, per People. Of her Mexico bachelorette, the star continued:

"I have the best friends in the entire world, the most amazing humans who love to dance and sing and love each other. We were being silly and just feeling free."