Lily Collins is looking gorgeous as she rocks up to the Time100 Next Gala in New York City. The Emily in Paris star is fresh from proving that she's 100% a style icon off-screen as well as on it, showing off her slender figure and fashion sense in a ravishing red dress. The Netflix star went backless while also putting on a couples display with her husband Charlie McDowell. and the cameras went nuts for her. Emily championed major '60s hair as she went bouffant, although it was 2022 vibes for the gown as she embraced simple elegance.
Lily Collins Stuns In Backless Red Dress At Time100 Next Gala
Stuns As The Lady In Red
Fan accounts have been documenting Lily's look on Instagram.
The brunette showcased her petite figure and teeny waist in her sleeveless and classic cut dress, one coming floor length and with a slight shine to the fabrics. Looking sensational, the TV favorite also wore pale and flattering makeup complete with smokey eyeshadow and defined brows. She rocked massive bangs to complement her hairdo, one giving icon Audrey Hepburn a slight shout-out.
Photos also showed Lily posing to show her dress as being cut out at the back. Here, the star showed off her super-slim back and shoulders.
Plenty Of Glam Events
Lily, whose Emily in Paris character became iconic on the style front from day one, has been rocking more stylish looks while getting invited to every party around this fall.
"A night spent under the stars celebrating the brightest and boldest. Thank you @academymuseum for an inspiring evening of passion, creativity and history…," she wrote earlier this month on Instagram. Here, she posed in a gorgeous floral-accent gown while at the Annual Academy Museum Gala. Here, she tagged luxury French designer Dior for the dress, plus Lancôme for the cosmetics.
Repping Lancôme Beauty
Lily joins fellow celebrities who are signed to major brands. She's likely getting paid well by Lancôme. "I’ve always admired Lancôme’s loyalty to their Ambassadors, and to their customers. I don’t think I expected a huge company like Lancôme to feel as small as it does; it really feels like a family,” she stated about joining the company.
Collins has even collaborated with the brand also fronted by actress Julia Roberts.
Self-Care Reveal
Speaking to Prestige as she was largely profiled over products, Lily also shared that self-care for her can be "therapy, meditation, reading a book, or having an amazing cup of coffee."
