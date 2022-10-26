Husband Wonders If It Was Condescending To Tell His 'Control Freak' Wife That She Was 'So Close' To Landing Her Dream Job

There is a new discussion in the AITA community on Reddit. This time, a user asked if he was in the wrong for being condescending to his wife, even though she always acts this way with him.

The OP starts his post by describing a little bit about their relationship. He says that since dating, she has always been a "control freak" because she likes things done in a certain way and prefers to do everything herself. However, this has never been a problem for him.

Then, he proceeds to explain that she has a bad habit of treating him in a very condescending way every time he does something, either in his job or house chores; she always manages to tell him he was "so close to getting it right." Even though he has told her he doesn't like it, she always tells him that it is meant as a compliment.

The real problem came after she was interviewed for a job. He explained that she works in a very specific field and that she was really excited about finally doing what she likes and having an excellent salary. Unfortunately, however, she lost the position to her college roommate.

When she came to look for comfort from her husband with her face full of tears, he told her she was "so close to getting it."

A 'Control Freak' Wife

He Responded Like She Normally Does

Was It Necessary?

Why Would She Take It That Way?

The OP finishes his post by saying that she left their house and went to stay with a friend, and later she texted him that he acted like a jerk. Still, he affirms that he didn't say it with that intention, but it just blurted out.

Many comments pointed out that she shouldn't have taken it that way because she said it was meant to be a compliment, and if she got mad, it was because she knew that she always said it condescendingly.

Though most of the comments agreed that he wasn't wrong in treating her that way, some users thought it wasn't the best moment to say it. So instead, everyone suggested they talk things through or go to couples therapy and affirmed they couldn't stand constantly being treated that way.

Someone even joked, saying that he was "so close" to being the a**hole but that he actually didn't do anything wrong.

Maybe She Can't Take Critics

It Was Meant To Be A Compliment

It Was The Wrong Time

