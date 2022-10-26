There is a new discussion in the AITA community on Reddit. This time, a user asked if he was in the wrong for being condescending to his wife, even though she always acts this way with him.

The OP starts his post by describing a little bit about their relationship. He says that since dating, she has always been a "control freak" because she likes things done in a certain way and prefers to do everything herself. However, this has never been a problem for him.

Then, he proceeds to explain that she has a bad habit of treating him in a very condescending way every time he does something, either in his job or house chores; she always manages to tell him he was "so close to getting it right." Even though he has told her he doesn't like it, she always tells him that it is meant as a compliment.

The real problem came after she was interviewed for a job. He explained that she works in a very specific field and that she was really excited about finally doing what she likes and having an excellent salary. Unfortunately, however, she lost the position to her college roommate.

When she came to look for comfort from her husband with her face full of tears, he told her she was "so close to getting it."