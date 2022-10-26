'Why Am I Not Allowed To Do This?': A Man Sparked Debate On TikTok For Cooking Steak Directly On An Electric Stove

The Internet is great for learning new recipes and tricks for the kitchen; however, only some of the things we see are actually efficient or even recommendable, as you will find out next. The culinary practices of this man have recently gone viral on TikTok, and not for a good reason.

The poster, @71199p, shared an eleven-second clip using his bare stovetop for cooking his steak like a hibachi grill. However, the man has a glass-top stove, which is far from being a hibachi grill, the traditional Japanese device often used in many restaurants.