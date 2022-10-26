'Why Am I Not Allowed To Do This?': A Man Sparked Debate On TikTok For Cooking Steak Directly On An Electric Stove

The Internet is great for learning new recipes and tricks for the kitchen; however, only some of the things we see are actually efficient or even recommendable, as you will find out next. The culinary practices of this man have recently gone viral on TikTok, and not for a good reason.

The poster, @71199p, shared an eleven-second clip using his bare stovetop for cooking his steak like a hibachi grill. However, the man has a glass-top stove, which is far from being a hibachi grill, the traditional Japanese device often used in many restaurants.

'First Apartment Vibes'

In the TikTok, you can see how the poster is flipping the steak and spraying it with oil as he laughs and sings Wonderwall by Oasiswhich is playing on the back. The clip was posted on September 23rd and had over 738.8 K likes and more than 100 million views.

Many comments said this reminds them of a student or first apartment, as one user wrote "first apartment vibes" and another "normal day in a student life."

Are They Joking?

While some comments praised his song choice, others shared how excited they were to try this the next time they cook a steak, but it is hard to tell if they are serious or joking. Still, there were several comments about the music on the back, like "Wonderwall really ties this all together."

The video was full of comments in different languages, evidencing that the clip was viral worldwide. Nevertheless, most of them agreed on the fact that it was rather odd. "This has to be a hate crime of some sort," one user commented, and another, "Wait because.. why can't you do this."

Everything That's Wrong With This

"Honestly, tell me one good reason not to do this," one commenter wrote. Still, many users were aware of why you can't do this; as one user pointed out in the comments, "Fire needs fuel, heat, and oxygen; all are present here." There are several reasons why you shouldn't do this.

Glass-top stoves aren't meant to be used this way, which could result in many accidents, such as a fire, especially if you spray oil directly on the source. Another prevalent concern was why he couldn't bother to use a pan; some users pointed out that he could've been drunk.

Apparently, the man wasn't the only one who was always curious to try this; someone commented, "Lowkey always wanted to do this."

