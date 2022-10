Ryan Gosling is suddenly working a LOT after a period of not working for a few years. This summer saw the release of The Gray Man, and Netflix is hoping it will launch a new spy franchise. In the summer, he also finished principal photography on Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie, which will be released next summer.

Moving on to The Fall Guy, it was recently revealed that he and Margot Robbie would work on an Oceans Eleven film together. The Fall Guy is a television adaption of the same-named 1980s program about a group of stunt performers who double as bounty hunters. Additionally, he would be working with Derek Cianfrance on the Wolfman project. Ryan sure has a lot on his plate.