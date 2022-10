Michael Keaton received $2 million for his "glorified cameo" as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batgirl, according to a deep dive published by The Hollywood Reporter. The motion picture, which had already wrapped up production and was in the middle of post-production when canceled, reportedly only saw Keaton work on it for a week.

However, for three Batman appearances in upcoming DC picture projects, Batgirl, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Keaton had previously agreed to don his Burton-era Batsuit. The stars, however, have yet quite to line up to guarantee that he'll wind up getting all the valuable Bruce Wayne screen time that fans may have first hoped to see. We'll probably still see him in The Flash, at least.