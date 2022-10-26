See Candace Cameron Bure Doing The Pamela Pumpkin Workout In A Bodysuit Costume

Much like actress Goldie Hawn, who founded her Mind Up non-profit and linked the benefits of physical exercise to mental well-being, Cameron sees that working out does more than just work the muscles and ligaments.

"Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot. I notice a huge difference when I don’t exercise, how much it can affect me mentally and kind of deal with depression," she has said. "That's why I keep going. There are a lot of benefits I get. My mind is most important, and exercise definitely helps that."