Candace Cameron Bure is joining the celebs ushering in pumpkin spice season. The 46-year-old actress has been busy going #pumpkin on Instagram, and a video recently reposted from her TikTok showed her in full active mode. Busting out an energetic workout while also made up into a cute-as-a-button mouse with whiskers, the Full House star reminded fans of her fit figure, plus how a little bopping around a room can count as a calorie burn.
See Candace Cameron Bure Doing The Pamela Pumpkin Workout In A Bodysuit Costume
Bouncing Around And Having Fun
Footage shared with the blonde's 5.6 million followers showed her in a gym and backed by weights. Flaunting her trim frame in orange-and-black-striped leggings and even wearing an orange piece of fabric around her waist to form a tail, the actress added in a black strappy bodysuit on top - the leotard and leggings ensemble sent out major '80s vibes, with Bure also wearing a leopard-print headband.
Halloween Workout Energy
The sitcom favorite jumped around aggressively while also delivering side lunges while holding weights, plus squats. She danced around to "Pamela Pumpkin's Halloween Workout!" In a caption, Bure wrote: "Too much?! 😬Fake Pamela Pupkin wishing you a Motivational Monday workout and a Happy October 😜🧡💛🤎🍁 #pamelapupkin @lauraclery."
Fans have left over 184,000 likes. Taylor Lautner even swooped in to say that "this" was just "simply incredible."
Loves Sweating It Out
Much like actress Goldie Hawn, who founded her Mind Up non-profit and linked the benefits of physical exercise to mental well-being, Cameron sees that working out does more than just work the muscles and ligaments.
"Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot. I notice a huge difference when I don’t exercise, how much it can affect me mentally and kind of deal with depression," she has said. "That's why I keep going. There are a lot of benefits I get. My mind is most important, and exercise definitely helps that."
Swears By Push-Ups
Also revealing her absolute #1 move for looking good, Cameron continued: "I swear by push-ups: wide grip, tricep, dolphin, inclined, declined, you name it. My arms, shoulders, and back have really changed from constantly doing them."
Candace is also a fan of Pilates - the gentle and muscle-building exercise is currently sweeping Hollywood, already adored by the likes of models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, plus Kourtney Kardashian. To see more from Candace, follow her IG! Stars including Jessie James Decker and Carrie Underwood already do.