'Creed III' Shows Off More Shredded Physiques Than Ever

Michael B Jordan close up
Getty | Anna Webber

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Over the years, the Rocky Balboa movies and their spin-off franchise, Creed, have been well known for having a theme of overcoming athletic adversity. The films usually center around athletes, in this case, boxers, achieving what seems impossible while working themselves into the best competitive physique.

Now, in 2023, two Hollywood actors will be living up to that mandate again inside the ring in the movie Creed III. On October 18, 2022, the official trailer of the highly anticipated film was released. Since then, the over two minutes video has raised many eyebrows. However, fans are ecstatic about what is to come and anticipate the movie's release. Here are the details.

The Latest

'Last Man Standing' Cast: What Are They Up To Now?

Hailey Bieber Stuns In A Plunging Dress At The WSJ Tech Live Conference

Sarah Hyland Hits The Pool In A Tiny Bikini

Hayley Williams Stuns In See-Through Top

Lily Collins Stuns In Backless Red Dress At Time100 Next Gala

What Did The Trailer Reveal?

The movie trailer showed a more shredded Michael B. Jordan, who plays the role of Adonis Creed, facing off with Jonathan Majors as Damian. While facing off with Damian, Adonis attempts to carry on the legacy of his father, Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers, and his former trainer Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone.

Damian, a friend-turned-foe who resurfaced after a long time in prison and has nothing to lose, is determined not to go down without a fight. He tries to take Adonis' top dawg status in an attempt to prove himself as the best. The movie is set to hit the screens on March 3, 2023.

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Stuns In See-Through Jewel Bustier And Underwear

By Cha Miñoza

Details Of The First Two Installments 

The first of the trilogy, Creed, premiered in 2015. The movie tells the story of Adonis, who knew nothing about his famous father, Apollos, as the latter passed away before he was born. However, like his father, Adonis has boxing in his blood and seeks out Rocky Balboa, a retired boxing champion, to train him.

Three years after Creed premiered, Creed II was released. In the movie, Adonis, a newly crowned heavyweight champion under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, faced off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago — Ivan murdered Adonis' father, Apollo, in a boxing match.

Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini

Anne Hathaway Stuns In See-Through Lace Mini Dress

Michael's Appearance In 'Creed III' Will Not Be His First In The Franchise

In the first two parts of the trilogy, Michael played the character Adonis. His appearance in Creed III will make it his third time in the franchise. In addition, the movie, written by Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler, will mark Michael's directorial debut. 

Creed III will also feature returning cast members such as Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, and Phylicia Rashad.

Michael Jordan Has Been Training For His Role

Before Creed III's official trailer was released, Michael already shared two teaser posters for the film on his Instagram page that highlighted his physical transformation. Seeing the muscular actor was not surprising to his followers, as Michael had been training for his role for a long time.

As the day for the third installment release draws closer, viewers can only hope that the wait will be worth the while.

Read Next

Must Read

Katherine McNamara's Cleavage Is On Point In This Sexy Mini Dress

Watch Carmen Electra Looking Smoking Hot In A Thongkini

Jennifer Coolidge, 61, Stuns In See-Through Dress For 'The White Lotus'

Scarlett Johansson Shows Major Cleavage In Bustier

'Last Man Standing' Kaitlyn Dever Stuns In See-Through Top On 'Late Night'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.