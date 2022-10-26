'Creed III' Shows Off More Shredded Physiques Than Ever

Over the years, the Rocky Balboa movies and their spin-off franchise, Creed, have been well known for having a theme of overcoming athletic adversity. The films usually center around athletes, in this case, boxers, achieving what seems impossible while working themselves into the best competitive physique.

Now, in 2023, two Hollywood actors will be living up to that mandate again inside the ring in the movie Creed III. On October 18, 2022, the official trailer of the highly anticipated film was released. Since then, the over two minutes video has raised many eyebrows. However, fans are ecstatic about what is to come and anticipate the movie's release. Here are the details.