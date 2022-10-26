Anne Hathaway Flaunts Her Amazing Legs In A High Slit Dress

The 39-year-old is aging like fine wine and has her gorgeous physique to prove it. The actress recently made an appearance on Bravo Studios. She took to her Instagram to share pictures and a short clip from the studio. The pictures showed the actress rocking a neon yellow thigh-high slit dress. The dress had a ruffled off-shoulder with dropping ribbon trim at both sides of the arm. The Get Smart actress' long and enticing legs were on display.

The dress featured a slit that ran up. She accessorized with a pair of sparkling open-toe heels, gold hoop earrings, rings, and bracelets. The actress styled her brunette hair in the middle with the locks leaning to the front.