Anne Hathaway Flaunts Her Amazing Legs In A High Slit Dress
Flaunting Amazing Legs In A Thigh-High Slit Dress
The 39-year-old is aging like fine wine and has her gorgeous physique to prove it. The actress recently made an appearance on Bravo Studios. She took to her Instagram to share pictures and a short clip from the studio. The pictures showed the actress rocking a neon yellow thigh-high slit dress. The dress had a ruffled off-shoulder with dropping ribbon trim at both sides of the arm. The Get Smart actress' long and enticing legs were on display.
The dress featured a slit that ran up. She accessorized with a pair of sparkling open-toe heels, gold hoop earrings, rings, and bracelets. The actress styled her brunette hair in the middle with the locks leaning to the front.
Glittering In Thigh-High Slit Rose Gold Dress
Hathaway is known for her sophisticated fashion sense and she never disappoints fans. The Havoc actress rocked a rose-gold dress in one of the pictures she shared on Instagram. The off-shoulder dress featured a deep-V cutout which gave fans a peek at her bosom. The figure-hugging dress also had a high-thigh slit which displayed her amazing legs.
She paired the gorgeous silhouette with gold earrings and a bracelet. She also styled her hair in a bun with bangs. The actress loves to flaunt her gorgeous legs on Instagram and her 25.3 million Instagram followers also love it.
Anne On Nate's Character In 'The Devil Wears Prada'
There is a debate about who the true villain of the 2006 movie, The Devil Wears Prada, is. In the movie, Meryl Streep played Miranda Priestly, an icy magazine editor, and cruel boss. She was a cruel boss of Hathaway's character, Andrea. While Priestly was seen as the villain in the movie, some fans argue Nate, Andrea's chef boyfriend, was the villain. This is because he was not supportive of her career. Adrian Grenier played Nate in the film.
Hathaway made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on October 24th. She was asked by a fan if she thinks Nate was the villain. The actress shared she does not see him as a villain. She further stated that he was young and behaved badly. "I wouldn't want to be defined by the worst moments in my 20s," she added.
Fun Facts About 'The Devil Wears Prada'
The movie version of The Devil Wears Prada had begun before the book came out. It was based on author Lauren Weisberger's experience at Vogue. He was the assistant to the Editor-In-Chief Anne Wintour. Finding a location that depicts Wintour's reach was hard. They were able to get a view of what his office looked like thanks to a production designer.
Jess Gonchor had sneaked in to take a look at the office and was able to recreate it. There were also challenges in securing unique outfits for the movie. Meryl Steep was also the only choice to play Miranda and Hathaway had to work harder for her part.