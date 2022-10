Camila Cabello is doing a great job as a coach on The Voice following her latest album, Familia. The singer showed up in a red floral dress with a matching long jacket to the latest episode.

While her style was too pretty to miss, Cabello's flat joke drew more attention among fans and netizens. It's not her first rodeo in the court of public opinion, especially on the wrong side of it.

However, she's the head of the strongest team this season, which makes up for her poor comic relief attempts.