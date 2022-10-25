Ariana Grande Looks Gorgeous In A Bandeau Top

The photo showed the R.E.M. Beauty founder shot by a window with semi-sheer white drapes. Leaning forward a little, Ariana showed off her enviable figure in a tight black tube top with a bandeau finish, adding in a checkered maxi skirt in black and cream. Nailing her style, the Grammy winner also flashed her tattoos, as she wore her hair in a low-medium ponytail - the late 2010s high ponytail era seems to have died down.

The small gallery also featured a shot of Grande from behind. Here, the pop star showed off her slim back and more of her outfit. Topping comments is model Chrissy Teigen who left a string of heart-eye emojis. Grande used no caption.