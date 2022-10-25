Ariana Grande Looks Gorgeous In A Bandeau Top

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is stunning as she flaunts her petite figure and effortless sense of style in a bandeau top. The 7 Rings singer made headlines in 2021 for looking flawless in a stylish two-piece look, this as she updated her army of followers on Instagram. Posting in a girly outfit while also flaunting her tiny waist and abs, the ex to Pete Davidson looked cute as a button as she also went skimpy, with fans leaving her over 5 million likes. Ariana is followed by 336 million on the social media platform.

Stuns In Bandeau Top And Skirt

The photo showed the R.E.M. Beauty founder shot by a window with semi-sheer white drapes. Leaning forward a little, Ariana showed off her enviable figure in a tight black tube top with a bandeau finish, adding in a checkered maxi skirt in black and cream. Nailing her style, the Grammy winner also flashed her tattoos, as she wore her hair in a low-medium ponytail - the late 2010s high ponytail era seems to have died down.

The small gallery also featured a shot of Grande from behind. Here, the pop star showed off her slim back and more of her outfit. Topping comments is model Chrissy Teigen who left a string of heart-eye emojis. Grande used no caption.

Tagging High-End Designer

Celebrities wearing major brands is big business, these days. One mention or tag from an A-Lister can bring in millions for a label, and it was the Italian brand Prada getting luck here. Ariana, who once fronted French designer Givenchy, tagged the Kardashian-adored label, also tagging her stylist.

Ariana is now running her own brand, with R.E.M. Beauty named after one of her most popular tracks.

Running R.E.M. Beauty

Ariana joins the long list of celebrities now retailing cosmetics, and that includes fellow pop stars Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Halsey.

"Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music," she told Allure, also addressing whether or not the celebrity beauty space is too "crowded."

Enjoying Married Life

Ariana Grande is now married to Dalton Gomez, although she once made headlines for getting engaged to Pete Davidson, after just 24 days of dating. Pete is now in the news for being single following a nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian. The former SNL star has also dated model Kaia Gerber and actress Kate Beckinsale. For more, check out Ariana's Instagram.

