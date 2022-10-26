Sydney Sweeney Rocks Shorts In The Desert

Sydney Sweeney is both stylish and elegant in her display of fashion. The American actress has not only caught the attention of movie producers but also fashion houses as well as fans. Here is a look at one of her latest thrilling styles.

Sydney Looked Dazzling In Shorts

Sydney Sweeney
Getty | Monica Schipper

Sydney is young, talented, and stylish. The 25-year-old star who is set to star on Sony's Madame Web took Instagram by storm when she uploaded images of herself posing in a desert wearing shorts and a tank top. 

Sydney looked ignited as she paired her outfit with ankle boots. She rocked a hat in one photo and left her bold curls to flow freely in another. Sydney also posted a snap of her chair with the word "SYDNEY" written on it. The update immediately got the actress' 14.4m followers excited and it has gotten over 1,000,000 likes.

 

Is Sydney Also Awesome With Dresses?

Sydney Sweeney
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Sydney is an actress who always knows the right style to rock. Her Instagram boasts images of a mini gown she once wore for an event and it was totally dinner-inspiring. The cleavage-flattering black mini dress had puffs around the hips and puffed cut-out arms. The waist belt accentuated her waistline and the straight and short hem showed off her shapely legs.

Another image she uploaded of the dress featured her dark heels with metallic silver pencil tips. Her jewellery also added the right amount of glitter to the outfit. Sydney's post has received 2,408,508 likes and several lovely comments since it was uploaded to date.

  

Sydney's Acting Career

Sydney Sweeney in jeans and sweater
Getty | John Sciulli

Sydney's acting prowess is as amazing as her fashion preference. The Emmy-nominated Euphoria star has captured Sony Pictures' attention and it looks like their collaboration will last for more than one movie. The young movie actress is set to feature in the upcoming Barbarella movie for the studio. 

Sources revealed that the movie is still in the making with no writer or director attached, but Sydney is expected to be part of the project. The new film is about Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a movie in 1968.

More On Her Sony Pictures Collaboration

Sydney Sweeney
Getty | Frazer Harrison

As reported by Deadline, Sydney will not only be seen on Sony's Madame Web but also in The Registration where she is set to produce and star. Since the Night Teeth actress starred in the first season of HBO’s The White Lotus and the second season of Euphoria, her fame has been unstoppable. 

Some of Sydney's recent projects also include Tony Tost's film National Anthem, and her partnership with Endeavor Content to produce a TV adaptation of The Players Table. She also recently launched a production company.

